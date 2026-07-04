Timberwolves Proposed to Land LeBron James After Major Anthony Davis Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves recent acquisition of LaMelo Ball was a huge one for the franchise. It brings excitement to the backcourt, which already has Anthony Edwards.

There is a possibility that frontcourt changes may also happen as they reportedly aim to move into a more offense-oriented system.

According to NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor, the Timberwolves could explore a major shake-up by trading Rudy Gobert for Anthony Davis.

“Maybe there’s a deal to be done to flip Gobert for Anthony Davis,” O’Connor said.

While there isn’t an ideal upgrade to be made for a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Davis offers a new dynamic that could help Minnesota. Also, it could prove attractive in their chase for unrestricted free agent LeBron James.

How a Gobert-Davis Trade Could Lure LeBron James to Timberwolves

Gobert’s deal pays him around $36.5 million for 2026-27 and his contract runs out in 2027-28. Compared to Davis, who is now with the Washington Wizards, it means that Minnesota will have to take a more substantial salary if they do this trade.

With limited flexibility, the Wolves will be going well over their cap limit if they get Davis. As such, a framework could involve sending Gobert along with additional pieces like Josh Green, whom they got alongside Ball from the Charlotte Hornets.

“I think there’s a possibility for something like that with Minnesota to have the flexibility to make other moves,” O’Connor added. “Plus, I think with this team, they’d be straight up be fun, they have the fun factor that the Warriors have as well with Ant and Melo.”

The Wizards, who have yet to see Davis play for them, may opt to move his higher salary. They already got DeAndre Ayton from the Los Angeles Lakers, which hints that they may move Davis.

Both Gobert and Davis are in close, similar age brackets as veterans, and as such, the Wolves will not be losing long-term value in moving the French center.

Will Davis be Worth the Risk?

With Edwards, Ball, Davis and James, the Wolves could be a legitimate contender. However, it is still a long shot at this stage.

The Wolves have not made it clear that they want to move Gobert, but they are reportedly not closing the doors either. They will be scrapping away a huge part of their defensive identity with Gobert gone, joining Naz Reid and Julius Randle as outgoings.

However, moving a much more reliable Gobert for Davis will have its risks, especially for a roster looking to contend. The Wizards star has managed only 29 games overall since moving away from the Lakers in the 2025 deadline window.

For his max-level salary, Davis’ injury history remains a significant concern. He has limited his availability in recent years, raising questions about long-term reliability.

It is frustrating because when healthy, Davis is one of the best two-way stars in the league. His defensive contributions are worthy of being in the All-NBA selections.

Whether Minnesota sticks with Gobert as their defensive anchor remains to be seen, but the potential of having Davis will be exciting.