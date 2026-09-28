Browns’ Todd Monken Turns Heads With Action After Week 3 Win

When it comes to being the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, in recent years, at least, it has been a rare occasion that you get to make a postgame speech after a win. But Todd Monken did just that on Sunday after the thrilling upset of the Panthers, a 21-18 decision in the team’s home opener. While his enthusiasm and passion clapping high fives and hugging players and fans on the field was evident, though, his actions after the game in the locker room got the most attention.

It’s only Week 3, and the Browns season could head anywhere in this NFL season from here. But Monken’s postgame speech and his handing out of game balls in the locker room left nary a dry eye in the house. Monken gave a ball to defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, who had been blasted for his changes to the system after Week 1, to quarterback Deshaun Watson, to star corner Denzel Ward and to Derek Barnett and Ronnie Hickman, who helped shut down the Panthers late in the game.

As one user wrote on Twitter/X, “This genuinely made my eyes water. I’m so happy for this team and the fan base.”

Browns’ Todd Monken Gets Emotional

Of course, it helps to remember how little was expected of this Cleveland Browns team and how unlikely it was for them to be sitting at 2-1, tied for first in the AFC North at this point. Even the game on Sunday was a roller coaster, one in which the Browns had tremendous difficulty scoring and appeared bound for a loss when they fell behind, 18-13, with 4:25 to play in the game.

But Watson and the offense responded with the kind of eight-play, 65-yard touchdown drive–a game-winner–that would have seemed impossible two weeks ago in Jacksonville.

Said Monken: “If that isn’t the epitome of resiliency, if that isn’t connection, if that isn’t, it’s a 60-minute game, if that doesn’t say that, I don’t know what does. And that’s what makes a great team, both sides having each others’ backs through the thick and the thin and finding a way. OK? Awesome job.”

‘Greatest Fans in the World’

Monken’s emotion, too, comes from a very real place–remember, this was the home opener for the Browns, and there was a real chance that both the coach and the starting quarterback would lose the home crowd on their first chance of 2026. Watson was booed lustily in the preseason loss to Buffalo a little more than a month ago, and made things worse in his press conference after the game, when he said he did not know if he could handle Cleveland’s negativity.

Both Watson and Monken have turned it around–at least for now–in the eyes of the locals.

Said Monken after the game: “Got the greatest fans in the world, man. All Browns fans want is to be part of something special, something to cheer for. Just give them a chance, right? Play tough, play physically, that’s what they want. And the better we play, the more we deserve to be cheered. When you don’t, you don’t. That’s what we live by. ”