Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Put Honeymoon on Hold for Ex-Chiefs WR’s Wedding

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in the heart of Manhattan last week, but the couple is apparently waiting a bit before heading out on the honeymoon.

Kelce and Swift held their wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3, a ceremony that brought scores of famous friends from the worlds of music, entertainment, and sports. Though the couple has been very tight-lipped on details for the ceremony and plans for afterward, a new report indicates that they are waiting to attend another wedding before going on their honeymoon.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Delaying Honeymoon

Lisa Gutierrez of the Kansas City Star reported that Kelce and Swift are planning to attend former Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding this coming weekend, which has delayed their plans for a honeymoon.

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven’t been spotted yet on their honeymoon, but maybe they’ve got some wedding gift shopping to do first?” Gutierrez reported. “Per TMZ, the newlyweds are expected to attend the wedding of Kelce’s former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster on Saturday. Smith-Schuster and his fiancee, fitness coach Laura Kruk, just attended Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday.”

The report added that Kelce and Swift will be joined by several members of the Chiefs for Smith-Schuster’s wedding.

“From the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and defensive end George Karlaftis, who got married in May in Greece, are also expected to attend, according to TMZ sources,” the report noted. “Former Chiefs player Isiah Pacheco — who was also at the Swift-Kelce affair — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and former defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner are also expected guests.”

Gutierrez added that there are no public plans for Kelce and Swift’s honeymoon — and noted that it will probably stay that way.

“With training camp in St. Joseph beginning later this month, Swift and Kelce have only a couple of weeks to take a honeymoon before he gets back to work,” Gutierrez wrote. “If they do, fans might never know until after the fact because these two have become adept at secret getaways, vacationing together in places like the Bahamas and Italy, and even Montana, under the radar.”

Wedding Drama Emerges

The Kelce-Swift wedding is still managing to make headlines nearly a week after the couple tied the knot, with some continued drama over the guest list. The couple reportedly left out at least one of Swift’s longtime friends, Blake Lively, amid their rumored falling out.

NBA commentator Charles Barkley also said he turned down his invitation, saying in an appearance on “Unfiltered with Ricky Bo & Bill Colarulo that he doesn’t attend weddings or funerals and “thought it was going to be a crap show.”

“I love Travis and Jason, and I’ve only met Taylor one time, but yeah, I did get an invite,” Barkley said. “But I said, that’s just too much. I just want to hang out and play golf, and I don’t want to dress up and all that other stuff. But I appreciate the invitation. It was pretty special.”