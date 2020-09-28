Trincao’s Dribbling Dazzles in Barcelona Training [WATCH]

New signing Francisco Trincao has been showing off his dazzling dribbling ability in Barcelona training on Monday.

The 21-year-old summer signing from Braga looked simply unstoppable on the pitch at the Ciutat Esportiva as Barcelona undertook a recovery session after Sunday’s 4-0 win over Villarreal.

Trincao made his La Liga debut on the win over the Yellow Submarine. The Portugal international replaced Antoine Griezmann on 78 minutes of the game at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s New No. 17

There’s no doubt it’s been a good week for Trincao. The youngster was handed a first-team squad number ahead of the match against Villarreal, taking over the No. 17 from Griezmann.

Trincao told Juan Bautista Martinez and Anais Marti at La Vanguardia that he chose the number because it’s his father’s birthday and also because he wore it for Portugal when the team won the Under-19 European Championship in 2018. Trincao also finished as the tournament’s joint top-scorer with team-mate João Filipe.

The youngster also spoke about what fans can expect from him at the Camp Nou following his move and what advice he had been given so far from new manager Ronald Koeman.

“I love scoring goals and assists, constantly looking for one on one and helping the team with the ball and without the ball. feel good in all attack positions, both on the wing and in the middle. I love to play in any of these positions. “Koeman talks to me a lot and what he asks me most is that I be myself, that I try to score goals. I am a young player who still has to improve in all aspects, who has to analyze his games and who has to see what he is doing well and what he is doing wrong to evolve.”

Trincao will now be hoping he can make his full debut for Barcelona. The Catalan giants have a busy week ahead with games against Celta Vigo and Sevilla up next before the next international break.

Koeman has plenty of options in attack with Trincao vying for a place in the frontline with 17-year-old Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele.

