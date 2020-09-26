Trincao Explains Why He Wanted No. 17 Shirt at Barcelona

Barcelona’s summer signing Francisco Trincao has explained why he wanted the No. 17 shirt at Barcelona.

The Portugal international will wear the number in 2020-21, taking over from Antoine Griezmann who has switched to his favored No. 7. Trincao spoke to Juan Bautista Martinez and Anais Marti at La Vanguardia about why he opted for that particular number.

“Yes, I will be number 17 during the season. I love that number, it’s my father’s birthday. I was the European Under-19 champion also with 17 and it is a number that I have affection for.”

Trincao wore the number in pre-season and impressed in friendly wins over Nastic, Girona, and Elche with his dribbling ability and willingness to take on defenders.

The 21-year-old will be hoping he can make his La Liga debut on Sunday when Barcelona open up their La Liga campaign at the Camp Nou against Villarreal.

Trincao Enjoying Life at Barcelona

Trincao only arrived in Barcelona in August from Portuguese side Braga but says he has settled in well at his new club and is enjoying life in the Catalan city.

“Everything about the club has surprised me. You can see that it is a very big club, here we have everything available to the player. Here I will be able to grow a lot as a person and as a player. The truth is that at the moment I am very comfortable both training and playing and off the field. The city looks very beautiful to me. The weather is wonderful, and so is the food. Also, I am living within the city of Barcelona and I like it.”

Manager Ronald Koeman has already described Trincao as a “great signing” after his debut in the 3-1 friendly win over Nastic, while president Josep Maria Bartomeu made it clear the youngster was not for sale earlier this summer amid speculation clubs were interested in the youngster.

“[Francisco Trincao] is not for sale. Neither are Pedri, Ansu, Ter Stegen, Riqui Puig, or [Ronald] Araujo. These young players are not for sale. We are creating a new generation for the future.”

Trincao scored eight goals for Braga in 2020 before completing his move to Barcelona, and supporters will be hoping he can reproduce that kind of goalscoring form at the Camp Nou in 2020-21.

The youngster is not guaranteed a starting spot in Koeman’s starting XI but will battle players such as Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele for a place and looks to be an exciting signing ahead of the new campaign.

