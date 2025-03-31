Hi, Subscriber

Turns out, Kyle Tucker is still good at Baseball

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Kyle Tucker hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks
Getty
Kyle Tucker hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks

When the Cubs acquired Kyle Tucker in December fans rejoiced as he was the star they had been waiting years for. Tucker would instantly supercharge the Cubs’ lineup and give them some true pop. Cubs fans had dreams of him hitting bombs at Wrigley in playoff games and helping them to lift another World Series trophy.

After having his MVP caliber campaign cut short last season, Tucker would be entering a contract season with a new and exciting team. Cubs fans were happy, Kyle Tucker (and his bank account) were happy and all seemed to be right in Cubs land.

That is, until spring training happened.

You see, one of the players acquired in exchange for Tucker’s services was Cam Smith, an uber-talented third base prospect. While Smith was great, he barely made it to Double-A in his debut professional season. Cam Smith was expected to be a year or two away from reaching the majors. 

A tale of two springs

But then, Smith lit up Spring Training. He ended spring hitting .342/.419/.711 for a jaw-dropping 1.129 OPS in 22 games. The entire MLB world took notice, and his promotion to the big league roster was both miraculous and heartwarming. 

Meanwhile, Kyle Tucker didn’t put up nearly those numbers. In spring, Tucker hit .100/.243/.200 for an abysmal .443 OPS. To add insult to injury, the Cubs couldn’t reach an extension with Tukcer before the season, and he was set to enter the offseason as a free agent. 

This of course, meant that Tucker would leave in free agency and that Cam Smith was a shoo-in for Cooperstown. According to Cubs Twitter, the sky was falling, the world was ending and the Cubs just repeated the Fernando Tatis Jr trade. How could Jed have made such a critical error?

Turns out that spring doesn’t matter

But as the real season began, it turned out that none of that mattered. Sure, Cam Smith could still become a really good player, but the reality is that Kyle Tucker was who he was advertised to be. The reason he was so pricey to acquire was that it turns out he is, in fact, a very good player. He is a superstar for a team that has lacked one for years. 

So far, Tucker has posted a slashline of .250/.357/.583 for a .940 OPS. He also homered in back to black night against the Diamondbacks.  It’s a small sample size, but Tucker clearly found another gear once the games started to actually matter. He leads the Cubs in homers, OBP, Slugging %, and RBI. 

Tucker is a cautionary tale about making assumptions based on sub-par Spring training numbers. He has been one of the game’s best players for the past four seasons. It was unreasonable to assume his play would fall off a cliff by joining the Cubs. Tucker is still relatively young at 28 years old and has had no major injuries so far in his career. He has plenty of great baseball left in him and is due for a massive payday this offseason. Hopefully, for the Cub’s sake, they are the team cashing the check. 

 

Michael DeFrancisco Michael DeFrancisco is a writer and contributor covering MLB for Heavy Sports. He started working at Heavy in 2025 and has experince covering Chicago Sports. More about Michael DeFrancisco

Read More
, ,

Chicago Cubs Players

Kevin Alcántara's headshot K. Alcántara
Yency Almonte's headshot Y. Almonte
Adbert Alzolay's headshot A. Alzolay
Miguel Amaya's headshot M. Amaya
Javier Assad's headshot J. Assad
Jonathon Berti's headshot J. Berti
Christian Bethancourt's headshot C. Bethancourt
Matthew Boyd's headshot M. Boyd
Ryan Brasier's headshot R. Brasier
Colten Brewer's headshot C. Brewer
Benjamin Brown's headshot B. Brown
Vidal Bruján's headshot V. Bruján
Michael Busch's headshot M. Busch
Owen Caissie's headshot O. Caissie
Benjamin Cowles's headshot B. Cowles
Peter Crow-Armstrong's headshot P. Crow-Armstrong
Brennen Davis's headshot B. Davis
Yan Gomes's headshot Y. Gomes
Ian Happ's headshot I. Happ
Porter Hodge's headshot P. Hodge
Nicholas Hoerner's headshot N. Hoerner
Gavin Hollowell's headshot G. Hollowell
Shota Imanaga's headshot S. Imanaga
Carson Kelly's headshot C. Kelly
Caleb Kilian's headshot C. Kilian
Luke Little's headshot L. Little
Julian Merryweather's headshot J. Merryweather
Tyson Miller's headshot T. Miller
Elijah Morgan's headshot E. Morgan
Jack Neely's headshot J. Neely
Daniel Palencia's headshot D. Palencia
Thomas Pannone's headshot T. Pannone
Enoli Paredes's headshot E. Paredes
Nathan Pearson's headshot N. Pearson
Cody Poteet's headshot C. Poteet
Thomas Pressly's headshot R. Pressly
Colin Rea's headshot C. Rea
Ethan Roberts's headshot E. Roberts
Matthew Shaw's headshot M. Shaw
Todd Smyly's headshot D. Smyly
Justin Steele's headshot J. Steele
Seiya Suzuki's headshot S. Suzuki
Dansby Swanson's headshot D. Swanson
Jameson Taillon's headshot J. Taillon
Caleb Thielbar's headshot C. Thielbar
Keegan Thompson's headshot K. Thompson
Kyle Tucker's headshot K. Tucker
Justin Turner's headshot J. Turner
Luis Vazquez's headshot L. Vázquez
Jordan Wicks's headshot J. Wicks
Anthony Wingenter's headshot T. Wingenter
Patrick Wisdom's headshot P. Wisdom
Gage Workman's headshot G. Workman

Comments

Turns out, Kyle Tucker is still good at Baseball

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x