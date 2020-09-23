‘Speechless:’ NFL Reactions To Tyrod Taylor’s Lung Being Punctured Pour In

Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor had his lung punctured by a team doctor just before their game against the reigning NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the puncture occurred when Taylor was being given an injection to help manage the pain from the broken ribs injury he sustained during the Chargers Week 1 victory of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chargers’ team doctor accidentally punctured his own quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s lung just before kickoff Sunday while trying to administer a pain-killing injection to the quarterback’s cracked ribs, league and team sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2020

NFL fans and social media overall have taken the story by storm and have begun to offer their opinions on the matter. Many understand now why Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has been so adamant about Taylor remaining the Chargers starter.

And this is why Lynn has been so forceful in saying Tyrod is his starting QB. Losing your job because of your own teams malpractice isn’t right. https://t.co/48dXMhwfEO — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 23, 2020

That Tyrod story sucks. Now I could see them doing whatever they can to keep him the starter. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) September 23, 2020

So turns out the reason why Lynn was so adamant about Tyrod still having the starting job once he's healthy is because if he didn't, Tyrod would sue the team so hard he'd own the franchise! https://t.co/jQOo5cQztv — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 23, 2020

Other popular responses were from people who simply are in disbelief that this happened.

Bruh!! They punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung? Are you fricking kidding me!? Ain’t no dang way that’s supposed to happen. That’s nuts! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 23, 2020

This is messed up in so many ways bruh … https://t.co/vB7WsiBcC0 — Wale (@Wale) September 23, 2020

Even Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell had something to say about the news.

Some have even decided to weigh in on how they would respond if they were Taylor through the legal system.

Wow!!! I feel for Tyrod Taylor man.

*Injury attorney on line 1* https://t.co/VxNLEW9l8s — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 23, 2020

Tyrod Taylor gonna hire all the lawyers. Gonna be lawyer all-22. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) September 23, 2020

Team would be called the Tyrod Taylor Chargers by the time I get done if I was his lawyer this is insane https://t.co/Y1yEPmpPO5 — Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) September 23, 2020

While this news is very serious and speaks to the delicateness of NFL player’s bodies whenever a big story goes viral there are always those who will find a way to laugh.

glad this guy landed on his feet https://t.co/pGqglj3Ddd pic.twitter.com/zyjsMA1QGN — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) September 23, 2020

love when the team doctor stabs the quarterback https://t.co/1AgLtrLIMR — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) September 23, 2020

Sports analyst and personality Trey Wingo chimed in on the news informing his followers that this situation has happened before. In 2002, NFL running back Jerome “The Bus” Bettis went through a similar situation when his leg went numb from an injection.

This has happened before. Before a playoff game The Steelers doctor gave Jerome Bettis a pain killing injection in his leg…but the shot hit a nerve, his leg went numb and Bettis couldn’t play vs The Ravens.https://t.co/lCcoh0xzrC https://t.co/H1exgotahE — trey wingo (@wingoz) September 23, 2020

Returning to the seriousness of the matter, Assistant Executive Director of External Affairs for the NFL Player’s Association George Atallah tweeted that an investigation of the matter will begin promptly.

Our medical and legal team have been in touch with Tyrod and his agent since Sunday collecting facts. An investigation has been initiated. https://t.co/HuLFVivoyN — George Atallah (@GeorgeAtallah) September 23, 2020

From Backup to Starter

Tyrod Taylor signed with the Chargers in 2019 on a two-year contract to essentially be a backup to then-starting quarterback Phillip Rivers. Taylor and Lynn have had experience working together previously as their paths crossed for the Buffalo Bills for two seasons.

Upon Rivers’ departure to the Indianapolis Colts, and drafting Justin Herbert from the Oregon Ducks No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Taylor was named the starter going into the 2020 NFL season to establish more consistency on the field and to give more time to Herbert’s development as he appears to be the team’s future. According to Orange County Register Chargers writer Gilbert Manzano on After Hours with Amy Lawrence, the waiting process is something the Chargers could afford.

“It’s about letting Herbert develop for the future and be ready for 2021 or whenever his time is ready – or even this year. Who knows what happens with such a chaotic season?”

Justin Herbert’s Impressive Debut

Given Taylor’s late scratch to this past Sunday’s game, Justin Herbert was thrust into the starting position for the Chargers and exceeded all expectations. He ended the game being 22-for-33 on pass attempts for 311 passing yards with one passing and rushing touchdown and one interception.

Lynn had to relay the news of being the starter several times to Herbert as he initially didn’t believe it.

“I think he thought I was joking,” Lynn, the Chargers’ fourth-year coach, said. “I had to tell him a couple times, ‘No, seriously, you’re the starting quarterback.’ Once he realized he was the guy, he was fine.”

When asked about the debut of Herbert Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa spoke highly of him, “It was great to see Herbie out there. I’ve been liking what I’ve been seeing from him. I think he’s gonna be a good player, and I think he showed out today. Obviously, he made some mistakes with the pick, but we all made mistakes. And for it being his first game, I thought he showed a lot of great stuff.”