‘Speechless:’ NFL Reactions To Tyrod Taylor’s Lung Being Punctured Pour In

  • Updated
Tyrod Taylor

Getty Tyrod Taylor on the sideline during a NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor had his lung punctured by a team doctor just before their game against the reigning NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the puncture occurred when Taylor was being given an injection to help manage the pain from the broken ribs injury he sustained during the Chargers Week 1 victory of the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL fans and social media overall have taken the story by storm and have begun to offer their opinions on the matter. Many understand now why Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has been so adamant about Taylor remaining the Chargers starter.

Other popular responses were from people who simply are in disbelief that this happened.

Even Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell had something to say about the news.

Some have even decided to weigh in on how they would respond if they were Taylor through the legal system.

While this news is very serious and speaks to the delicateness of NFL player’s bodies whenever a big story goes viral there are always those who will find a way to laugh.

Sports analyst and personality Trey Wingo chimed in on the news informing his followers that this situation has happened before. In 2002, NFL running back Jerome “The Bus” Bettis went through a similar situation when his leg went numb from an injection.

Returning to the seriousness of the matter, Assistant Executive Director of External Affairs for the NFL Player’s Association George Atallah tweeted that an investigation of the matter will begin promptly.

From Backup to Starter

Tyrod Taylor signed with the Chargers in 2019 on a two-year contract to essentially be a backup to then-starting quarterback Phillip Rivers. Taylor and Lynn have had experience working together previously as their paths crossed for the Buffalo Bills for two seasons.

Upon Rivers’ departure to the Indianapolis Colts, and drafting Justin Herbert from the Oregon Ducks No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Taylor was named the starter going into the 2020 NFL season to establish more consistency on the field and to give more time to Herbert’s development as he appears to be the team’s future. According to Orange County Register Chargers writer Gilbert Manzano on After Hours with Amy Lawrence, the waiting process is something the Chargers could afford.

“It’s about letting Herbert develop for the future and be ready for 2021 or whenever his time is ready – or even this year. Who knows what happens with such a chaotic season?”

Justin Herbert’s Impressive Debut

Given Taylor’s late scratch to this past Sunday’s game, Justin Herbert was thrust into the starting position for the Chargers and exceeded all expectations. He ended the game being 22-for-33 on pass attempts for 311 passing yards with one passing and rushing touchdown and one interception.

Lynn had to relay the news of being the starter several times to Herbert as he initially didn’t believe it. 

“I think he thought I was joking,” Lynn, the Chargers’ fourth-year coach, said. “I had to tell him a couple times, ‘No, seriously, you’re the starting quarterback.’ Once he realized he was the guy, he was fine.”

When asked about the debut of Herbert Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa spoke highly of him, “It was great to see Herbie out there. I’ve been liking what I’ve been seeing from him. I think he’s gonna be a good player, and I think he showed out today. Obviously, he made some mistakes with the pick, but we all made mistakes. And for it being his first game, I thought he showed a lot of great stuff.”

