The 17th annual World MMA Awards were handed out on July 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and you can check out the winners of all the categories here.

22 award winners who were voted on by MMA fans, plus one lifetime achievement award was also given out.

Keep in mind that the awards were for fights, performances, and storylines that took place between July 1, 2024, and December 31, 2025.

17th Annual World MMA Award Results

Fight of the Year: Joshua Van def. Brandon Royval (UFC 317)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Duke Roufus (Late Legendary MMA Coach)

Knockout of the Year: Mauricio Ruffy def. Bobby Green via spinning wheel kick (UFC 313)

Male Fighter of the Year: Merab Dvalishvili (Former UFC Bantamweight Champion)

Female Fighter of the Year: Kayla Harrison (UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion)

Commentator of the Year: Jon Anik (UFC Commentator)

Ringcard Girl of the Year: Brookliyn Wren (UFC Ring Card Girl)

Promotion of the Year: UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship)

MMA Personality of the Year: Nina Drama (MMA Content Creator)

MMA Journalist of the Year: Ariel Helwani (Uncrowned)

Upset of the Year: Reinier de Ridder def. Bo Nickal (UFC Iowa)

Comeback of the Year: Jared Cannonier def. Gregory Rodrigues (UFC Vegas 102)

Coach of the Year: John Wood (Syndicate MMA Head Coach)

Fighting Spirit Award: Ben Askren (Survived Severe Lung Failure)

Best MMA Programming: Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS)

Referee of the Year: Marc Goddard (MMA Official)

Trainer of the Year: Everton Oliveira (American Top Team S&C Coach)

Submission of the Year: Jean Silva def. Bryce Mitchell via ninja choke (UFC 314)

Gym of the Year: Syndicate MMA (Las Vegas-based MMA Gym)

International Fighter of the Year: Paddy Pimblett (UFC Lightweight Contender)

MMA Media Source of the Year: MMA Junkie (MMAjunkie.com)

Breakthrough Fighter of the Year: Joshua Van (UFC Flyweight Champion)

Leading Man of the Year: Dana White (UFC President)

History of World MMA Awards

The World MMA Awards began being awarded in 2008, honoring the best in the world of mixed martial arts. They are presented by Fighters Only Magazine.

Currently, there are 22 World MMA Awards given out, though in the past there were additional categories that are now defunct.