UFC Star Caught on Video Twerking in Opponent’s Face: ‘Disgraceful’

Ailin Perez is a UFC fighter from Argentina who was caught on video twerking in her defeated opponent’s face after a victory in Paris on September 28.

As the announcer said it was a “sufficient win by Ailin Perez,” the video shows that Perez triumphantly stood up and then twerked in her opponent’s face. Her opponent, Darya Zheleznyakova, did not appear to react.

According to UFC.com, Perez competes in the women’s bantamweight division. She has four prior knockouts. She won the match against Zheleznyakova by submission in 3:52, UFC.com reports. The New York Post reported that Perez, who is ranked 15th in the world, is also an OnlyFans model.

Fans slammed the move on social media, but some men joked that they watched the video multiple times because they were so disgusted. “So degrading. I watched it 12 times out of sheer disgust,” wrote one person on X. “Get that out of the UFC,” another fan wrote.

“This is wrong and uncalled for,” another person wrote. “This is absolutely disgraceful and she should be ashamed of herself for such behavior, she can do this to me any day or night: she should not be allowed to do this 😡😡” wrote another.

“If u lose show respect and if u win show more respect,” a man wrote. Another person wrote, “This doesn’t seem right. Sports is about respect. Such behavior must have consequences.”

Ailin Perez Touted the Twerking on Her Instagram Page After the Match

Perez touted the move on her Instagram page, writing, “I Khabib’d the Russian then twerked on her 🐐🇦🇷🏆😱 #UFCParis #AilinNurmagomedov.”

Perez made the move on Saturday, September 28 at UFC Paris, according to The New York Post.

The Post reported that Perez decided to twerk after “dominating her opponent, Darya Zheleznyakova, with a first-round head-and-arm choke submission victory.”

According to The Post, Perez “moved her rear end directly on her opponent’s face in celebration.”

Perez almost didn’t get to fight. According to the Sporting News, she “endured a hard weight cut during fight week in Paris, and looked drained and unsteady on the scale as she weighed in half a pound over the contracted weight.”

According to The Post, she started crying, and “officials quickly approached her and helped her stumble off the scale and to the backroom.” She forfeited “20 percent of her total fight purse and is not eligible for any performance of the night bonuses,” The Post reported.

“It’s pretty low to act like that after missing weight,” a fan wrote on X.

Ailin Perez Has Posted Videos About Twerking Before

Perez has posted videos showing her twerking before.

In May, Perez posted a video of her twerking to her Instagram page.

She posted a video on September 28 showing her twerking and being jokingly spanked to her Instagram page, writing, “#UFCParis How it started.. how it ended! @merab.dvalishvili ❌”

The UFC bio for Perez says she was born in Caba, Argentina, and trains at the Goat Shed Academy. She is 29 years old and debuted in 2022. Her fighting style is listed as “Kung Fu” and her weight at 145.70.