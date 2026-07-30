Aleksandar Rakic Explains Move to Heavyweight

Longtime UFC light heavyweight fighter Aleksandar Rakic explained why he has decided to make the move up to heavyweight.

Since his UFC debut in 2017, Rakic has been competing at 205 lbs in the UFC light heavyweight division. But at UFC Belgrade this Saturday, the Serbian fighter makes his heavyweight debut when he takes on veteran gatekeeper Marcin Tybura.

Aleksandar Rakic Explains Heavyweight Move

Speaking to UFC.com in an interview ahead of his heavyweight debut, Rakic explained why he decided to move up in weight for this fight against Tybura.

“I’m cutting weight already 20 years. I started with kickboxing at 14, and even at that time, I was cutting one, two kilos. Year by year, I’m growing, becoming heavier. The last cuts were 38, 39 pounds in total. I’m pretty good at cutting weight, but still, the body remembers that and after every weight cut, I need another two months to recover from the weight cut. I worked with the doctors and they told me, ‘It’s not the healthiest cutting weight anymore because you want to have a life after the career.’ And let’s be honest: I am not a small guy,” Rakic said.

“I was a big light heavyweight, I have the height, I have the reach, I have the weight, and I don’t have any issue with my strength. I just have benefits of my speed, my explosiveness, my agility, so I just see benefits moving up. And I’m enjoying Fight Week finally! I’m enjoying every second! I eat what I want. I can drink when I want. I go to training full of energy. I’m enjoying every second of it.”

Fans Can Expect Improved Rakic at UFC Belgrade

Rakic enters this bout against Tybura on a surprising four-fight losing skid, something few would have ever expected considering how talented a fighter he is. But that’s the situation he faces at the moment.

Now that he isn’t killing himself to make weight, Rakic said that UFC fans can expect a new and improved version of himself at UFC Belgrade.

“They can expect a healthy Aleksandar Rakic, healthy ‘Rocket’ who is not suffering before the fight. I’m enjoying every moment, I’m really focused on the fight, but I also don’t put any extra pressure on myself. Fighting in Serbia, in front of my country is enough pressure already, so I don’t put any extra pressure on myself. “I’m confident, I had a great camp, and I’m ready for it. I just need to be focused and doing what I’ve done these last months, and there is no doubt I am getting my hand raised,” Rakic said.

According to the betting odds for this bout, Rakic is a monster -360 favorite to win, with Tybura a +300 underdog. Rakic should have the clear striking advantage in this fight if it stays standing, but if Tybura can get takedowns, it makes the matchup much more competitive. Either way, look for Rakic to do everything that he can to put on a show for the Serbian fans in attendance.