Alex Pereira Explains Breakup With Tracy Cortez

UFC heavyweight contender Alex Pereira explains why he broke up with UFC women’s flyweight fighter Tracy Cortez earlier this year.

Pereira and Cortez were briefly an MMA power couple when the two posted photos on New Year’s Eve. However, not long after that, the two broke up, confirming in social media statements that their relationship had ended, though offering no explanation why, even though curious MMA fans wanted to know the reason.

Alex Pereira Explains Breaking Up With Tracy Cortez

Speaking in an interview with ALF Global, Pereira explained why he and Cortez broke up.

“We mutually agreed to go our separate ways. I didn’t agree with some things. Maybe she’s not ready for a serious relationship. I decided to leave, and that’s alright. I wish her all the best,” Pereira said.

Since breaking up with Cortez, Pereira has entered a relationship with Brazilian television presenter Livia Andrade, while Cortez has not publicly revealed if she is in a new relationship with anyone else. Cortez was previously in a relationship with UFC featherweight Brian Ortega.

Tracy Cortez Returns at UFC 329

Cortez returns at UFC 329 on July 11 when she fights Wang Cong on the undercard of the Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 event. This is a big fight for Cortez, who has lost two of her last three fights overall. She is the betting underdog for the bout, as Cong is no easy out.

Cortez is currently ranked as the No. 8 women’s flyweight contender in the Meta UFC Rankings.

Now that Pereira has publicly commented on their breakup, it will be interesting to see if Cortez offers any comment about it, either through social media or during media interviews during UFC 329 fight week.

As for Pereira, he is coming off a controversial TKO loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250 earlier this month, where he is still upset at referee Herb Dean for not warning Gane for illegal back-of-the-head shots.

Since Pereira was knocked out in the fight, he was given a mandatory medical suspension, but he figures to return to the Octagon later this year, perhaps against someone like rising star Josh Hokit.

Pereira is ranked No. 4 at heavyweight in the Meta UFC Rankings.

Despite the loss to Gane, he is still one of the biggest stars in the UFC and one of the promotion’s most marketable fighters, so expect him to get a big fight when he comes back.