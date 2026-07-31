Alex Pereira Provides Latest Update on UFC Return

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira provided the latest update on his return to the Octagon later this year.

Pereira was knocked out by Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250, but the stoppage was considered highly controversial as Gane landed several shots to the back of Pereira’s head, which led to the stoppage.

Still, Pereira lost the fight, and now he has to rebuild himself to get back to where he was before.

That being said, he’s still hoping he isn’t far away from a title shot in the UFC heavyweight division.

Alex Pereira Provides Update on UFC Return

Speaking to fans at a Q&A session ahead of UFC Belgrade, Pereira shared the latest update on his UFC return.

According to Pereira, he is hoping to fight the winner of Tom Aspinall vs. Gane 2 later this year in the heavyweight title unification bout, but given that fight hasn’t even been booked yet, Pereira admitted that he would like to fight before then.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. I want to fight the winner of that fight but I definitely want to have another fight before then so we’ll see,” Pereira said (via Bloody Elbow).

There have already been some inklings that Pereira could next step into the cage against Josh Hokit, who has called the Brazilian out to a fight several times now. But at this point, nothing has been confirmed, as Pereira continues to wait to see what the UFC will book for him next.

Alex Pereira Deadset on Winning 3rd UFC title

Although Pereira is the former UFC light heavyweight and middleweight champion, he said that he is deadset on winning a third UFC title.

“I feel like I have more things to do. I think I’m going to win another belt, that’s what I want to do. It didn’t work out in this last fight, but usually when I get my mind set to something, I’m able to achieve it,” Pereira said.

With several numbered UFC cards left this year, expect Pereira to fight on one of those events.