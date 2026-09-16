Alex Pereira Teases Big UFC News

Former UFC two-division champion Alex Pereira is teasing big news as he prepares for his return to the Octagon.

Pereira last fought at UFC Freedom 250 in June, when he was knocked out by Ciryl Gane in a failed bid to become the new interim UFC heavyweight champion.

He has recently gone on a campaign to get a rematch with Gane, and it appears that there is momentum towards that fight happening now that former UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has vacated his belt due to eye injuries.

Alex Pereira Could Have Big News Coming

Taking to his social media, Pereira teased big news as he posed for a photo with UFC CBO Hunter Campbell on his Instagram stories, where he has the biggest grin on his face, indicating that something notable is in the works.

“Alex Pereira met with Hunter Campbell He looks happy about something.”

Will Alex Pereira Get an Immediate Rematch?

It’s difficult to say that Pereira truly deserves a rematch against Gane when he suffered a knockout loss to him just three months ago. That being said, Pereira is someone who has saved the UFC’s bacon several times in the past when he took fights on short notice to save cards, so perhaps now is the time that the UFC pays him back.

Plus, this rematch is an easy sell for the promotion, as the first fight with Gane was marred by several illegal strikes to the back of the head that referee Herb Dean failed to deduct points for. Therefore, the promotion could easily book a rematch on the justification that the first fight was a foul-marred affair that should have been officiated differently.

That being said, with other contenders in the UFC heavyweight division such as Josh Hokit, Sergei Pavlovich, and Alexander Volkov all far more deserving of fighting for a UFC title, there is a reason why Pereira shouldn’t get the title rematch against Gane.

We’ll see what happens, but based on the photo that Pereira shared, it certainly appears that he has something big in the works that he is very excited about.