Alex Pereira Teases Massive UFC Fight News: ‘Big Challenge’

UFC superstar Alex Pereira said that he has a “big challenge” coming up as he teases fight news for his next outing inside the Octagon.

Pereira has not fought since a TKO loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250 in June, in what was a failed chance to capture the interim UFC heavyweight title.

But he’s ready to get back into the Octagon, and he says the UFC has a “big challenge” ready for him.

Alex Pereira Teases UFC Fight News

Taking to his social media, Pereira teased a big fight coming up inside the Octagon.

“It’s coming. Good news, that’s right, a big challenge. Like I told you, if I hadn’t taken risks in all my fights I wouldn’t be who I am today,” Pereira said in an Instagram story.

Who Could Alex Pereira Fight Next?

The fight that makes the most sense for Pereira right now, based on who is available, is undoubtedly a striker’s delight against fellow knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich.

Both Pereira and Pavlovich are two of the heaviest hitters in the UFC heavyweight division, and the fans would surely love to see these two men step into the Octagon against each other and throw down, as it would be a guaranteed knockout given how much power both of these men possess in their limbs.

Should Pereira defeat Pavlovich, if that fight does happen, then he could be next in line to fight the winner of the upcoming UFC 334 title fight between the new UFC heavyweight champion Gane and Josh Hokit, the top contender.

Pereira, who is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and middleweight champion, has said that it has always been his dream to become the first three-division champion in UFC history, which is why he decided to vacate his 205 lbs belt and move up to heavyweight in the first place.

While his first fight against Gane at UFC Freedom 250 did not go his way, should he get past Pavlovich — or whoever else this “big challenge” is — then he could very well get his chance to have a rematch against his rival Gane in 2027.