UFC Champ Alexander Volkanovski Called Out Over Latest Comments

Alexander Volkanovski is eyeing champ-champ status but UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev thinks he should hold his horses on the bold move.

After his overwhelming victory in the main event of UFC 273, Volkanovski told ESPN he is planning on taking on the challenge of fighting for the lightweight strap.

“I want that this year. That’s something I’m looking at next, even,” Volkanovski told ESPN. “As I said, while this division [featherweight] is sorting itself out; I’m doing my part, I don’t want to hold up any divisions. But if this division is getting held up it’s because the contenders aren’t taking that No. 1 spot. It’s got nothing to do with me.

“So if [they’re] going to do that, I want to be active, I’ll move up, I’ll work my options because I’m not holding anyone up and I’m doing my part. So if people don’t want to do their part, let’s have fun, let’s have these money fights, let’s have these double-champ status [fights], let’s do all that type of stuff while that’s happening. And I think I’m in a good position and a fair position to call for a double-champ status.”

Makhachev to Volkanovski: ‘Hold Your Horses’

Charles Olivera is the reigning champ in the lightweight division and will take on top contender Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 next month. Who would fight for the title next is still up for grabs in the packed division but Makhachev certainly has a claim to that right, which he shared on social media.

“Hold your horses cowboy. You have division full of young sharks, more than enough to stay busy. LW title fight is mine,” Makhachev tweeted.

Makhachev is 22-1 as a professional fighter, winning his last 10 consecutively. His last four victories have come inside the distance, including a dominant knockout win against Bobby Green last time out.

Some have questioned Makhachev’s credentials, however, with some of his wins not coming against the most impressive opponents. Fellow contender Michael Chandler believes Makhachev should have to fight Beneil Dariush, who he was previously scheduled to fight before an injury.

“Beating Bobby Green shouldn’t get you a title shot. His fight before Dan Hooker was another guy outside the top 10. His win streak consisted of everybody outside the top 10 aside from Dan Hooker,” Chandler said in an interview with The Schmo. “So I do think him and Dariush need to fight. I think it’s a great matchup. I think their strong suits complement each other very well. They’re both grapplers. But the UFC is the best promotion on the planet. They know what they’re doing. They know how to put together great fights. That’s a tough one to call, but I think Islam needs to continue to cut his teeth inside the top of the lightweight division.”

Volkanovski will also have his options within the featherweight division. A name that has popped up recently is Henry Cejudo — a former two-division champ who said he was inspired to come out of retirement after the title fights at UFC 273.