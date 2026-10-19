Alexander Volkanovski Floats Justin Gaethje Double Retirement Fight

UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski floated the idea of a double retirement fight against UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

“The Highlight” hasn’t fought since he defeated Ilia Topuria in a historic upset at UFC Freedom 250 in June, and he hasn’t made up his mind yet about whether he wants to step into the Octagon again.

Volkanovski battles Movsar Evloev this Saturday at UFC 333 in his next featherweight title defense, but he has teased a move up to lightweight to challenge Gaethje for a second UFC title.

If that’s the case, then Volkanovski hopes that he and Gaethje — who are both 38 years old — will fight and then retire afterwards.

Alex Volkanovski Teases Justin Gaethje Double Retirement Bout

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Volkanovski suggested the idea of a double retirement fight against Gaethje.

“I even mentioned being like a retirement fight, and a lot of people are acting like I meant the next fight needs to be the retirement fight. It doesn’t. But at the same time, if that was offered to me, I go out there and do my thing and get my hand raised. I know Gaethje doesn’t really know what he wants to do. Well, maybe if you do one more, I can do that with you, and then we go out there, have our superfight, and then vacate the belts after and retire. The divisions can sort themselves out while we have our little fairytale superfight ending and sail off into the sunset,” Volkanovski said.

Alexander Volkanovski Won’t Hold Up Title

According to Volkanovski, a double retirement fight means both divisions won’t be held up.

“I think that would be a cool story that’s never been done, and you’re not holding up the divisions doing it. I’ve always said I don’t want to hold up divisions. I don’t think that does. Me still being a champion holds up the division because there are so many fighters that don’t really deserve a fight and have to wait on who is next. If I’m out of the picture, then there’s so many fights they can do for the belt,” Volkanovski said.