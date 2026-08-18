Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev UFC 333 Odds Revealed

We now have opening betting odds for the upcoming UFC featherweight title fight at UFC 333 between Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev.

UFC 333 takes place on October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. In the main event, Volkanovski looks to defend the UFC featherweight title against Evloev, the undefeated challenger, while the co-main event features the trilogy bout between UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan and former champ Merab Dvalishvili.

UFC Featherweight Champ Opens as Favorite

According to the opening betting odds, Volkanovski opened as a very small favorite over Evloev.

Alexander Volkanovski -115

Movsar Evloev -105

Given that Volkanovski is considered one of the best featherweights of all time — if not the best — it’s fair that he gets the respect of being the slight favorite to defend his title.

At the same time, Evloev is 20-0 in his MMA career and 10-0 in the UFC, so he’s not exactly someone that you want to bet against.

Evloev did struggle in his last fight against Lerone Murphy, which could be why the oddsmakers have him as the underdog here despite his undefeated record. Plus, Volkanovski has been looking sensational as of late, and it’s difficult to go against the champ.

Either way, this should be a great featherweight title bout, and look for the fight to likely go the full five rounds, as Evloev has never seen a fight finished during his 10 bouts so far in the UFC.

Petr Yan Favored in Trilogy

In the co-main event, Yan is the favorite to defeat Dvalishvili in their trilogy bout.

Petr Yan -166

Merab Dvalishvili +140

In the first fight between Yan and Dvalishvili, which took place in 2023, Dvalishvili dominated the fight with his grappling and won a wide unanimous decision.

But in the rematch in 2025, Yan got revenge when he shut down Dvalishvili’s wrestling game and won a unanimous decision over him.

Given how lopsided the rematch was in Yan’s favor, it makes sense that he is favored to win the trilogy bout. But you can never count out Dvalishvili, who was a dominant champion before Yan upset him, so don’t discount him as the underdog.