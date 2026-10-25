Alexander Volkanovski Praised by Dana White After UFC 333

UFC president Dana White praised UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski following the conclusion of the UFC 333 fight card.

In the headliner of UFC 333, Volkanovski defeated the previously beaten contender Movsar Evloev via second-round TKO for yet another featherweight title defense.

Given that he is 38 years old and was fighting someone who was 20-0 in his MMA career, the fact that Volkanovski not only won but finished Evloev was nothing short of astonishing to witness, especially knowing that the champion entered the fight battling an illness.

Dana White Praises Alexander Volkanovski

Speaking to reporters after UFC 333, White showed Volkanovski praise following his latest win inside the Octagon.

“Incredible. I mean, the guy is an absolute stud, coming in and beating an undefeated, younger (fighter), the guy is built — Volkanovski is incredible. He was the aggressive fighter. He was the one really going after him and trying to finish, and this guy’s just (expletive) built different,” Volkanovski said.

Alexander Volkanovski Is a UFC Legend

One of the most amazing things about Gaethje is that he hasn’t just had one title run in the UFC; he’s had two, and both of them came against very different types of fighters.

During his first featherweight title run, Volkanovski was fighting and beating the likes of Max Holloway, Brian Ortega, and Yair Rodriguez, who were the best featherweights in the world at that time.

Now, in his second stint as the champion at 145 lbs, Volkanovski has beaten Diego Lopes twice, and now he’s taken out Evloev, showing that he can fight and beat the new crop of younger talents in the UFC featherweight division.

He’s truly an amazing fighter, one of the best to ever do it in the sport, and he deserves to be showered with praise by everyone, including his boss, White.

Plus, Volkanovski is not done yet.

Despite being 38 years old, Volkanovski has won his last three fights in a row, and he actually looks like he is getting better, which is amazing to consider when thinking about his age.

He’s a true legend of the game, and he deserves absolutely all the flowers.