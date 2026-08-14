Alexander Volkanovski Predicts UFC 330 Main Event

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski shared his prediction for the main event of Saturday’s UFC 330 card.

In the headliner of UFC 330, UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev defends his 170 lbs belt for the first time against Ian Machado Garry.

Before the fight, Volkanovski — who previously fought Makhachev twice in the UFC lightweight division — shared his prediction for the UFC 330 main event.

Alexander Volkanovski Shares Prediction for UFC 330 Main Event

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Volkanovski shared his prediction for the UFC 330 headliner.

“I think Islam is going to get the win. He can definitely get the submission finish. I think he can get it to the ground. I can see Ian Garry having success in some of his stand up, some of the wall work stuff. I think he will mix it up, try and stay very low and be very patient. He’s going to have to play a boring style to be very effective and try to do it for 25 minutes. It’s going to be hard. I’m going to have to go Islam. I think he eventually gets it down, he’ll win rounds because of that, and not only that, he can get the finish,” Volkanovski said (h/t Bloody Elbow).

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Islam Makhachev Favored to Beat Ian Machado Garry

Evidently, the oddsmakers agree with Volkanovski, as Makhachev is a sizeable betting favorite to defeat Machado Garry in the UFC 330 headliner. With just one day to go until the event, Makhachev is a -360 favorite, with the comeback on Machado Garry as the underdog at +290.

While Machado Garry is a terrific fighter, Makhachev is the best fighter in the world in any weight class, so it makes sense that he is the betting favorite for the fight.

Still, Machado Garry presents a unique challenge due to having the height, length, and age advantages in the fight. But at the same time, the grappling skills of Makhachev are second to none in the UFC welterweight division, so if he can land the takedowns like Volkanovski believes that he can, then this is going to be a very difficult fight for Garry to get the win.