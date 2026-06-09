Alexander Volkanovski Provides Update on Movsar Evloev Fight

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski provided an update on his upcoming title fight against No. 1 contender Movsar Evloev.

Evloev has won 10 straight fights in the UFC, and he is far and away the top contender for the 145 lbs title that Volkanovski holds. Though the UFC brass doesn’t love his fighting style, as all 10 of Evloev’s UFC wins have come by decision, the champ has said that he believes Evloev is deserving of fighting for the belt, and he wants him next.

So, when can we expect to see this fight happen?

Alexander Volkanovski Gives Update on Movsar Evloev Bout

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Volkanovski provided the most recent update on a UFC featherweight title fight against Evloev.

“Obviously I want something announced – not even announced, I want it locked in, as well. But you’ve got to understand they have a schedule they need to keep with a lot of champions, a lot of other people fighting, a lot of bigger events, with this one and obviously Conor (McGregor) fighting (at UFC 329),” Volkanovski said.

“Maybe once they get this out of the way they can start putting energy everywhere else. I was obviously looking for anywhere from August to September. September is being brought up a lot with everyone. There are dates that look good. Whatever works, we’ll see.”

UFC 330 takes place in Philadelphia in August, and as of this time of writing, there is no main event set for that card, though it’s rumored to be UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev against No. 1 contender Ian Machado Garry.

UFC 331 is set for September and is rumored to take place at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. This bout between Volkanovski and Evloev would seem to line up very well for that event, and could potentially even headline it.

Alexander Volkanovski Wants Movsar Evloev Next

While it’s not up to him, since the UFC matchmakers are the ones who call the shots, Volkanovski said that if he could choose who he fights next, it would be Evloev, since he believes he is the most deserving featherweight to fight for the belt.

“You’ve always got to be ready for a curveball. It’s a crazy sport. That’s why everyone loves it. But at the same time, obviously Movsar is the most deserving No. 1 contender. He’s been No. 1 contender for a while, and everyone knows me as champion. I want to fight the No. 1 guy,” Volkanovski said.

“I want to fight the guy who deserves it, and it is Movsar. That’s what I’m pushing for, and I’m pretty sure that’s what the UFC wants anyway, so I think that’s exactly what’s going to happen.”

We’ll see what happens, but right now, all signs are pointing to Evloev finally getting a chance to fight for the UFC featherweight title.

When it happens, it will arguably be one of Volkanovski’s toughest featherweight title defenses to date. But the 37-year-old Aussie is up for the challenge, and he hopes to get this fight booked so he can start his training camp and start preparing for his opponent.