Alexander Volkanovski Says He’ll Finish Movsar Evloev at UFC 333

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski says that he’ll finish Movsar Evloev when the two meet this Saturday at UFC 333.

Volkanovski puts the UFC‘s 145 lbs title on the line against the undefeated challenger Evloev in the headliner of UFC 333. While most fans and analysts expect this fight to go the distance, Volkanovski says he is going to finish Evloev.

Alexander Volkanovski Says He Will Finish Movsar Evloev

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Volkanovski said that he is going to finish Evloev at UFC 333.

“I’m very confident in my skills and the fighter I still am. I think I get my hand raised, and I think I can do it in pretty wild fashion. I believe I can get a finish. I think I can do it inside the five. He’s saying maybe he wants to win the decision. I’m saying I’ll finish him inside the five rounds for sure. Great opponent. Great skill. I just really think I’m going to perform, and it’s going to be one of my best performances. A lot of people are going to go say after this fight, ‘Is that the best Volk we’ve ever seen?’ I truly do believe that, I think just purely for the performance I’m going to bring,” Volkanovski said.

Alexander Volkanovski Hoping for a Great Fight With Movsar Evloev

Volkanovski has mostly been dominant during his time as the UFC featherweight champion, aside from a KO loss to Ilia Topuria.

Evloev, who has never lost before, presents a brand-new challenge for the Aussie, and he hopes that the Russian will bring the best out of him on Saturday at UFC 333.

“I want him to bring his best game. However he thinks he can win, come and do it. And what I mean by that is no disrespect to him. Where he’s so strong, and where he’s been so effective with everyone else and where he’s so good, I just believe that’s not where he can beat me. Trying to out grapple me for 25 minutes, I can’t see it. I believe the only chance any of these guys have – and it isn’t just him; any of them – is for them to catch me. That’s what I meant by it. I say that about all my opponents. But if he thinks he can beat me by decision or thinks he can outgrapple me, I’m sure he’s going to try. We’ll see,” Volkanovski said.

“A lot of people act like he can’t strike. Of course he can strike. It’s not going to be the most prettiest striking you’ve ever seen. It’s going to be calculated. He’s still calculated and still awkward. He’s still a threat on the feet. A lot of people think I can just go in and have my hands down and do whatever I want. Nah. I don’t fight like that with anybody. But I think I’m the better striker. I’ve proved it time and time again. I know where he wants to take it, and I’m not going to let him take it there. It’s going to be forced to be on the feet, and let’s see how good his striking is.”