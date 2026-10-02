Alexander Volkov Stuck in UFC ‘No Man’s Land,’ Says Dana White

UFC heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov is stuck in “no man’s land,” according to UFC president Dana White.

Volkov, who has won six of his last seven fights, was hoping to get a rematch with UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the belt at UFC 334, whom he lost to via controversial split decision in 2024, but the promotion opted to go with Josh Hokit instead, which has led to Volkov openly questioning the promotion’s decision on social media and in recent interviews.

While the Russian heavyweight was in the mix to get the title shot, White and Co. went with Hokit instead, leaving Volkov matched up against Rizvan Kuniev at UFC 333.

Alexander Volkov in ‘No Man’s Land’

Speaking to reporters ahead of UFC 332, White was asked why Volkov didn’t get the title shot against Gane, revealing the fighter is in “no man’s land” right now, but that he just needs to keep plugging away, and if he keeps winning, he will get his title shot eventually.

“He’s in there (the mix). It’s not like he has to do anything to come close to the title shot. He’s in it right now, everything you said is dead on, and he’ll get his shot,” White said.

“Sometimes people get in these weird positions where they feel like they’re in no man’s land, but it’s just a timing issue.

“You got Tom Aspinall, the situation that happened with him. We got through that, waiting for him to come back. Gane’s in there. He thinks we should have done the rematch (with Alex Pereira). There’s a lot of different variables that determine whether a guy’s going to fight next or whatever. He couldn’t be in a better position.”

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Dana White Doesn’t Feel Like Josh Hokit Skipped the Line

While Volkov has been very vocal lately that he feels like Hokit skipped the line and shouldn’t have gotten the title shot against Gane before him, White does not agree.

“I don’t think he skipped the line; I don’t know if that’s what I’d call it. I don’t know if I’d call it skipping the line,” White said.