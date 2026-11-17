UFC legend Amanda Nunes says she has accepted a rematch with UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison at featherweight.

Harrison defeated Nunes via fourth-round submission in the co-main event of UFC 334 in a fight where Nunes showed questionable fight IQ by continually pushing the wrestling against an elite grappler in Harrison, which eventually cost her when she got choked out.

But despite the lopsided defeat, Nunes wants to fight Harrison again, only this time at 145 lbs.

Amanda Nunes Wants Kayla Harrison Again

Taking to her social media, Nunes said she wants to fight Harrison at 145 lbs, as the two would fight for the old UFC women’s featherweight belt that Nunes held before she retired, and which has been vacant since the UFC shut down the weight class in June 2023.

“145 rematch, accepted. @danawhite @kaylaharrisonofficial,” Nunes wrote on her X.

Will the UFC Book This Rematch?

After UFC 334, UFC president Dana White revealed his interest in a rematch between Nunes and Harrison at 145 lbs, so as crazy as it sounds, there is definitely a chance that the UFC books this fight, even though the first fight between these two was completely lopsided in Nunes’s favor.

The fight could very well be different up at 145 lbs since both women won’t have to cut as much weight to make the women’s featherweight title limit, as both women are killing themselves to make the 135 lbs women’s bantamweight title limit.

If they do book the rematch, you would have to imagine that Harrison would be a big favorite to win, much more than she was during the first fight between these two ladies.

That being said, one of the interesting things to keep in mind about a rematch is that Nunes will have at least gotten her feet wet after being out for over three years before the first Harrison fight at UFC 334. So if they do end up rematching, Harrison won’t have as much ring rust, which may have affected her at UFC 334, though ultimately her poor decision-making and Harrison’s superior ground game were the biggest differences in why the champion was able to retain.