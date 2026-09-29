Amir Albazi Returns at UFC Qatar

UFC flyweight fighter Amir Albazi will return to the Octagon at UFC Qatar when he takes on Alessandro Costa.

Albazi vs. Costa takes place at UFC Qatar, which is set for November 21 at Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

The headliner of UFC Qatar features former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka taking on Navajo Stirling in what should be an absolute banger of a fight at 205 lbs.

The UFC officially announced the fight card on Tuesday.

Amir Albazi Returns to the Octagon

Albazi is the No. 10-ranked UFC flyweight fighter who is coming off back-to-back decision losses to Kyoji Horiguchi and Brandon Moreno. Before that, he had won five straight fights and was looking like a serious title contender at 125 lbs. However, the back-to-back losses to Horiguchi and Moreno have halted Albazi’s ascension up the flyweight ladder, and it’s possible that he could be in a position where he needs to win this fight, or else he could get his walking papers from the UFC, as losing three straight fights never looks good.

A win over a red-hot fighter in Costa, who is known as one of the most underrated fighters in the UFC flyweight division, however, and Albazi will be right there again in the top-10 of the weight class as he looks to once again close in on the elite of his division.

Alessandro Costa on a Roll

As for Costa, he is the No. 15-ranked UFC flyweight, and he has won his last three fights in a row, including a submission win over Cody Durden in his last fight.

Costa has been one of the top fighters in the UFC flyweight division for several years now, but he has had some tough losses that have been temporary setbacks for him during his UFC run. Still, he’s a terrific fighter, and if he can get a big win here over Albazi, then he could be ranked in the top 10 of the weight class.

This is a fantastic fight, and fans should be excited to see Albazi take on Costa at UFC Qatar in November.