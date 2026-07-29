Anthony Smith Arrest Details Are Revealed

Details of the shocking arrest this week of former UFC light heavyweight fighter Anthony Smith have been revealed.

Smith was arrested on Monday in his native Nebraska on three felony charges of first-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, and first-degree false imprisonment.

On Wednesday, he had his first appearance with a judge and was released on $500,000 bond, conditional on him staying away from his wife.

Anthony Smith Arrest Details

According to MMAjunkie.com’s Nolan King, who was in contact with the Sarpy County (Neb.) Attorney’s Office, here are the details provided of Smith’s arrest.

“According to the attorney’s office, Smith is accused of threatening to kill his wife if she did not go home with him following an altercation at a bar in Gretna, Neb., after which he grabbed her and pushed her into the vehicle. The attorney’s office further alleges that investigators concluded Smith tried multiple times to hit his wife with the vehicle when she escaped during the drive, but that she was able to maneuver out of the way and avoid physical harm. A warrant was issued, and Smith later turned himself in, according to officials,” the report stated.

Smith is scheduled to be back in court on August 17. He has yet to offer a comment on his arrest.

Anthony Smith UFC Career

Smith had two stints in the UFC, first in 2013 for just one fight, and then again from 2016 to 2025.

He once competed for the UFC light heavyweight title when he fought Jon Jones in 2019, losing a unanimous decision to the long-time UFC light heavyweight kingpin in a fight where he absorbed an illegal knee, for which Jones was deducted two points.

Smith has notable UFC wins over the likes of Alexander Gustafsson, Mauricio Rua, Rashad Evans, and Volkan Oezdemir, just to name a few.

His last UFC fight took place in 2025 when he was knocked out by Zhang Mingyang. He retired following that bout, and he has been working as an analyst for the UFC ever since.

He did come out of retirement earlier this year and knocked out Chase Sherman at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA in April.