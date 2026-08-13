Anthony Wint Gets UFC Debut Opponent

Former NFL player Anthony Wint is the newest member of the UFC’s heavyweight division, and he already has his first fight booked.

Wint knocked out Matt Adams in the first round of their heavyweight bout in the headliner of DWCS Season 10 Week 1, earning himself praise from UFC president Dana White, who signed him to the world’s leading MMA promotion.

White said after the card that Wint was already hitting him up looking for his first UFC fight, and with Wint taking absolutely zero damage against Adams, he was able to turn around quickly and fight at UFC Sacramento.

Anthony Wint Gets UFC Sacramento Fight

Heavy.com’s Marcel Dorff revealed that Wint will fight fellow UFC newcomer Terrance Chatman at UFC Sacramento, which takes place on August 22 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Wint was one of four fighters who earned a UFC contract following the first episode of this year’s season of Dana White’s Contender Series. He was a lock to get the contract as he picked up a first-round KO win, and the UFC needs fresh blood at heavyweight.

Anthony Wint is a Former NFL Player

Wint formerly played in the NFL for the Jets, playing in just two games in the world’s top American football league.

After his NFL career did not work out, Wint moved over to MMA, and so far, the results have been spectacular.

He has a perfect 7-0 record in MMA, with six of those wins coming by stoppage. He also trains at Kill Cliff FC in Deerfield Beach, Florida, which is one of the best camps in the entire sport, so he is always getting in good training with elite training partners.

As for Chatman, he is coming to the UFC from Fury FC after going 5-1 on the regional scene. He is coming off a TKO win via leg kicks in his last fight, though he did lose via split decision to Myron Dennis before that.

UFC Sacramento is headlined by a five-round middleweight fight between Anthony Hernandez and Gregory Rodrigues. The co-main event features heavyweights Serghei Spivac and Vitor Petrino going at each other.