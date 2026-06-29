Ariane Lipski da Silva Announces Retirement

Former UFC women’s flyweight fighter Ariane Lipski da Silva announced her retirement from MMA after losing to Jena Bishop at PFL San Diego.

The 32-year-old Brazilian was submitted by Bishop in the first round of their fight on Saturday, and that will be the last time we see her step into the cage as she announced her retirement from MMA on Sunday.

Lipski da Silva, who began her pro fighting career in 2013, retires from MMA with an 18-12 record.

Ariane Lipski da Silva Confirms Retirement

Taking to her social media the day after losing to Bishop, Lipski da Silva shared a lengthy statement confirming her retirement.

“Officially retired from MMA. Everything has a beginning, a middle, and an end. Yesterday was the last time I stepped into the cage, bringing to a close a journey of nearly 13 years as a professional MMA fighter, with the privilege of competing in the biggest organizations in the world. I’m grateful for everything this sport has given me; for every opportunity, every lesson, and every door it opened along the way. I gave my best to help women’s MMA grow, even knowing that, at times, my best may not have been enough,” Lipski da Silva wrote on Instagram.

“My hope is that I played a small part in creating more opportunities for the next generation. More importantly, I hope the young women who are just beginning understand that they don’t have to compromise their values to become champions. Honor should never be sacrificed, because the people we choose to honor are often the ones who help us go the farthest. I’ve learned that defeat is painful. It’s bitter, but it shapes our character and prepares us for real life. I’ve also learned that victory is sweet and filled with joy, but it can deceive the heart of anyone who isn’t grounded in something greater.

“To everyone who stood by me throughout this journey, supporting me, believing in me, and cheering for me regardless of the outcome. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. The Queen of Violence is done. Now, Ariane is ready for a new season of life. My prayer is that, in every step ahead, the Lord Jesus Christ will be glorified.”

Ariane Lipski da Silva Was a Long-Time UFC Veteran

In 2019, Lipski da Silva signed with the UFC, and she ended up competing 14 times for the world’s leading MMA promotion, going 6-8 overall, with notable wins over Casey O’Neill, JJ Aldrich, and Melissa Gatto.

Before she joined the UFC, Lipski da Silva fought in KSW, where she was that promotion’s women’s flyweight champion. She was one of the top women’s MMA prospects in the world before she joined the UFC, but although she did have a few good performances inside the Octagon, she was quite inconsistent overall, leading to a sub-.500 records in the UFC.

After the UFC cut Lipski da Silva in 2025 after seven years in the promotion, she signed with PFL and went 1-1 in the promotion.

We at Heavy wish Lipski da Silva the very best in her future endeavors and thank her for the memories she gave us in the cage.