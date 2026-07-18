Arman Tsarukyan Gives Good News on UFC Return Date

Top-ranked UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan gave good news on a return date to the Octagon for his next fight.

Despite being one of the top lightweight MMA fighters in the world, Tsarukyan has been very inactive in recent years.

In 2025, he fought only once, a submission win over Dan Hooker in November, and he hasn’t fought since. He has stayed busy competing in RAF wrestling, but MMA fans have been disappointed by his lack of activity inside the Octagon.

Good news, though, as Tsarukyan says he has a fight coming up and will soon sign the UFC contract for it.

Arman Tsarukyan Returning to UFC Soon

Speaking to MMAFighting.com ahead of his RAF wrestling match tonight against former UFC fighter Colby Covington, Tsarukyan confirmed that he has a UFC fight coming up.

“The UFC has got to give me a fight, that’s why I’m flying to Vegas and I have a date, I have a name, we’ve just got to (sign) on Monday and so everything is almost set up,” Tsarukyan said (via Bloody Elbow).

Could Arman Tsarukyan vs. Charles Oliveira 2 Be Next?

While Tsarukyan did not reveal who he is fighting next, there have been rumors linking him to a rematch against UFC BMF champion Charles Oliveira, whom Tsarukyan defeated via split decision at UFC 300 in April 2024.

The contender did not confirm whether Oliveira is next, but he teased that he would win two belts this year, which could hint at beating Oliveira for the BMF title and then defeating UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje for 155-lb gold.

“It’s gonna be a good fight, an exciting fight and the best place to fight for me. This year, two fights, two belts,” Tsarukyan said.

It would certainly be a fun fight between two of the best lightweights in the world if it happens, so let’s see what the UFC decides to do with Tsarukyan and Oliveira.

But either way, it appears that Tsarukyan is going to fight again, and that’s a good thing as be is one of the sport’s top lightweights, but he needs to stay more active.