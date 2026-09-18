Arman Tsarukyan Says Ilia Topuria Making ‘Excuses’ About Loss

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan criticized Ilia Topuria for making “excuses” about his loss to Justin Gaethje.

Topuria recently came out and accused Gaethje of using loaded gloves in their fight at UFC Freedom 250.

When asked what he thought about the accusations, Tsarukyan said that Topuria was just making up a reason why he lost the fight.

Arman Tsarukyan Criticizes Ilia Topuria

Speaking to ESPN Deportes, Tsarukyan criticized Topuria for saying what he did about Gaethje potentially having loaded gloves at UFC Freedom 250.

“Just excuses. How the commission can let him wear different gloves? They stay in, and check in. Just excuses. You’ve got to take what really happened. You’ve got to start with what you did wrong, not finding excuses and talking about gloves,” Tsarukyan said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Andy Foster, one of three regulators for UFC Freedom 250, has already come out and confirmed that Gaethje’s gloves were fully legal, making Topuria’s accusations look even more bizarre and desperate.

Arman Tsarukyan Looking for Title Shot

Tsarukyan is looking to jump the line at 155 lbs and get the next title shot against Gaethje, not Topuria, who is hoping to get a rematch after he was stopped via corner stoppage at UFC Freedom 250 due to absorbing too much damage.

Should Tsarukyan get past UFC lightweight contender Mauricio Ruffy impressively at UFC 331 this weekend, then he could possibly stamp his name as the next title contender for Gaethje’s belt and make sure that it’s he, not Topuria, who gets the next crack at lightweight gold.

We’ll have to wait and see how the UFC 331 co-main event plays out, because if Tsarukyan loses or if his win is not impressive whatsoever, then he is likely to be passed over for a title shot. But if he looks good in the fight, then he very well could be next in line for a crack at the belt against Gaethje when the champ returns to the cage in 2027.

UFC 331 takes place on Saturday, September 19, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The card is headlined by UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van rematching former champion Alexandre Pantoja.