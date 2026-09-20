Arman Tsarukyan Reacts to KO Over Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan shared his reaction to brutally knocking out Mauricio Ruffy in the co-main event of UFC 331.

Tsarukyan landed a flush standing elbow that dropped Ruffy, and he finished it up with punches to finish his foe with just four seconds remaining in the first round in what was arguably his most impressive victory in the Octagon to date.

Arman Tsarukyan Reacts to KO Win

Taking to social media following his big win at UFC 331, Tsarukyan shared his reaction to his big win.

“You just got slept by a streamer,” Tsarukyan wrote on his X.

Following his initial post, Tsarukyan quickly followed it up by suggesting he has earned the next title shot in the UFC lightweight division.

“Title shot secured,” wrote Tsarukyan.

Will Arman Tsarukyan Get the Title Shot?

Following UFC 331, UFC president Dana White was noncommittal about giving Tsarukyan the next title shot against UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, only saying that he put himself in a “better position” to fight for the belt next.

“I don’t know yet. We will see. We don’t know what Gaethje is thinking yet. He was here tonight. He saw the fight; we will see where his head is at,” White said after UFC 331.

“Arman has made mistakes, but he made up for them. And look at the position he is in right now after tonight. Arman has completely flipped everything around after all the things he had done wrong. And he could not be in a better position than he is in right now.”

Therefore, the UFC brasss has left itself open to potentially going with Ilia Topuria in a rematch against Gaethje instead, or perhaps even going with a rematch featuring Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

But based on merit, it should absolutely be Tsarukyan next, as he has won six straight fights and is more than deserving of finally getting the chance to fight for the UFC lightweight title, something that he has never had the opportunity to do so far in his mixed martial arts career.

Perhaps it will finally happen for him in the year 2027.