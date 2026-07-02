Australian Sensation Quillan Salkilld Gets First UFC Main Event

The UFC is back at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on August 8. Quillan Salkilld gets his first headliner in the UFC. The Australian sensation takes on Polish Mateusz Gamrot in the lightweight division.

The UFC announced the fight via social media. In the UFC media rankings, Gamrot holds the No. 6 spot while Salkilld is at No. 8. However, in the Meta UFC rankings, Gamrot drops to eighth, and Salkilld sits at twelfth.

One Of The Most Established Fighters At Lightweight

The 35-year-old Mateusz Gamrot debuted in 2020 in the UFC. Before that, the Polish fighter was already a superstar in Europe, being a two-division champion at KSW. Gamrot had a tough debut in the UFC. He lost a controversial split decision to Guram Kutateladze. This was Gamrot’s first professional loss in nineteen fights. Gamrot wasn’t phased by his first loss and went on a very impressive winning streak, finishing Jeremy Stephens and Carlos Diego Ferreira. In the summer of 2022, Mateusz Gamrot secured a pivotal unanimous decision victory over current top contender Arman Tsarukyan. Seemingly on the fast track to a title shot, his momentum was derailed later that year by Beneil Dariush.

Play

Showing his trademark resilience, the Polish fighter bounced back with three consecutive wins before a controversial split-decision loss to Dan Hooker set him back once again. Following a rebound win against Ľudovít Klein last year, Gamrot earned a massive opportunity to climb the ranks against former champion Charles Oliveira in Brazil. Instead, he was completely dominated and finished on the canvas, marking the first stoppage loss of his professional career. Gamrot has since rebounded with an impressive submission victory over Esteban Ribovics earlier this year. However, rather than getting a step up in competition, the UFC has tasked him with defending his spot against surging prospect Quillan Salkilld.

The New Kid On The Block At Lightweight

Salkilld is nine years younger than Gamrot and has been fighting in the UFC since last year. The 26-year-old Australian has put together some great highlights already in his short tenure in the Octagon. As the Eternal MMA champion, Salkilld fought in 2024 on Dana White’s Contender Series. After three hard rounds, he beat Gauge Young via unanimous decision. UFC President Dana White was impressed by both fighters and offered Salkilld a UFC contract. Salkilld debuted early last year with a seventeen-second TKO win over Anshul Jubli, earning him the Performance of the Night bonus. After also beating Yanal Ashmouz by unanimous decision, Salkilld got a step up in competition at the end of 2025 against Nasrat Haqparast.

Play

The Australian fighter kicked Haqparast in the head and knocked him out in the first round. It was, by many fans, considered one of the most brutal knockouts of last year. That finish put Salkilld on the map. At the beginning of the year, Salkilld took on Jamie Mullarkey. Someone who was supposed to be able to test Salkilld’s ground skills. Salkilld showed his own ground skills by finishing Mullarkey via neck crack in the first round. The Australian fighter showed all-around skills and got the opportunity to fight Beneil Dariush in front of his home fans in Perth. Salkilld beat Dariush in the first round via TKO and earned his third consecutive Performance of the Night bonus. The Australian fighter now gets another step up in competition when he takes on Mateusz Gamrot in his first UFC main event.

UFC Vegas 120 – Las Vegas (August 8th)