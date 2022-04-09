UFC Rivals Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling Clash Backstage in Viral Video

The fireworks started early between UFC bantamweight rivals Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, with the two nearly going at it backstage prior to their fight, which is scheduled for Saturday.

Yan has previously said it was “on sight” with Sterling and he wasn’t joking. The two had to be held back by security and their fight teams in an incident caught on video.

“Hey, tomorrow. My friend, tomorrow,” Sterling could be heard yelling at Yan as he’s led away.

Yan and Sterling have some obvious history, facing off for the title in March of 2021. Sterling captured the belt but it by because Yan was disqualified due to an illegal knee.

Yan went on to defeat Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 via unanimous decision to capture the interim belt in October. That set up the rematch and Yan has been eager to get revenge.

“If we see his team, we kill [all his] team,” Yan told reporters at the UFC 273 media day. “Right now, not Saturday.”

Sterling Willing to Give Yan Room Number





Play



Petr Yan Sends Warning To Aljamain Sterling's Team For Possible Fight Week Run-In | UFC 273 Petr Yan speaks at UFC 273 media day about his rematch with Aljamain Sterling, whether Sterling is a worthy rival, what will happen if the two run into each other during fight week, and much more. Subscribe to MMA Fighting on YouTube: goo.gl/dYpsgH Subscribe to The MMA Hour on iTunes: Apple.co/themmahour Subscribe to The MMA… 2022-04-06T15:54:33Z

Sterling responded to Yan, letting the Russian fighter know they were staying in the same hotel.

“I have not seen him, I honestly kinda want to see him just to see what would happen,” Sterling told the media. “I’m calm, cool, collected, so I go off the energy he’s gonna bring. If he thinks it’s gonna be on, I’m ready. I’m more than ready. I’m ready now and I’m ready Saturday. If you really wanna do something, I’m right here. I’m in the same hotel as you — you can find me. If you want, I can give you my room number.”

Yan later clarified his comments, understanding a pre-fight skirmish could put their bout in jeopardy.

“I’m not going to answer all his bulls–t,” Yan said. “If I hit him now, he’s going to call the cops.”

Yan is a Heavy Favorite for Rematch





Play



Marlon Vera Shows Off Massive New Head Tattoo, Talks Road To First UFC Main Event | The MMA Hour Marlon Vera discusses his new massive head tattoo, why he picked it, how he cut some people out of his life, what he thinks about Rob Font as his next opponent, the thoughts of his first main event, and more on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani on Monday. Subscribe to MMA Fighting on YouTube:… 2022-03-14T21:48:49Z

Yan is a massive favorite for the rematch, coming in at -475 for the rematch. He also has received a vote of confidence from one of his UFC peers in Marlon Vera.

“On paper, I do believe Yan kicks his ass, because Sterling gets tired every time he’s not able to get ahold of you,” Vera recently told The MMA Hour. “It’s like his heart rate gets high pretty quick, he gets a little anxious, and Yan is pretty calm in there. I like that because I feel I do the same thing, where it’s almost like you’re chilling in there — trying to f*** somebody up but chilling instead of just going crazy.”

While he’s the underdog, Sterling is not lacking any confidence heading into the matchup.

“I finally get to shut this motherf–ker up,” Sterling said. “It’s going to be so sweet. I guarantee everybody here is going to be cheering and all of a sudden, they’re going to be back on the bandwagon. So that’s the way the fans are, but I’m just glad the fans are going to tune in.”

The card also features a highly anticipated match between welterweights Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burn, as well as a title matchup between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung, aka the Korean Zombie.