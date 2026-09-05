Belal Muhammad Open to Middleweight Move for Kamaru Usman

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad said that he is open to moving up to middleweight to fight long-time rival Kamaru Usman.

Despite being connected to a fight for Usman for many years, the UFC has yet to match up Muhammad and Usman for a fight.

But now, in late 2026, it’s possible this matchup could come together with both men at similar points in their respective MMA careers.

Belal Muhammad Interested in Fighting Kamaru Usman

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Muhammad said that he is interested in fighting Usman, and he is open to moving up to 185 lbs to take the fight if the UFC offers it.

“I’ve been asking for it for years, right? It’s definitely not around my end (why the fight hasn’t happened), but who knows?” Muhammad said.

“Obviously, he tried to go 185, didn’t work out. So, maybe he comes back to 170, and at the point in the division where you’re looking at where everybody’s at, who’s fighting and who has fights, that one definitely makes the most sense.”

Will the UFC Book This Fight?

Muhammad is coming off three straight losses, albeit to Gabriel Bonfim, Ian Machado Garry, and Jack Della Maddalena, and there is no shame in losing to any of those guys, as they are either top contenders or former champs.

As for Usman, he is coming off a loss to Dricus du Plessis, and he has lost four of his last five fights overall.

Both fighters are not really contenders anymore at this point in their MMA careers, but they are both former UFC champions who have been names in the sport, so the matchmakers can either match these two up against each other or use them as gatekeepers for younger fighters to get to fight against.

We will ultimately see what the UFC matchmakers decide to do, but both Muhammad and Usman need a fight, and it makes a ton of sense to match them up against each other given their recent poor records, their advanced ages, and their status as former UFC welterweight champions.

The ball is in your court now, UFC matchmakers.