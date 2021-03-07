Bellator Champ Invades UFC 259 [LOOK]

A Bellator MMA champion appears to have invaded UFC 259 on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas in something straight out of a pro wrestler’s playbook. Cris Cyborg is a former UFC women’s featherweight champion, and the 35-year-old Brazilian currently holds the same divisional title for Bellator. Rumblings began that Cyborg was on the premises just before the UFC 259 undercard fights began, and UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa was among the first people to spot the van in question.

Chiesa posted, “There is an RV wrapped in Cris Cyborg graphics parked up the street between the Apex and the UFCPI. I don’t think that’s a coincidence”.

FanSided’s Amy Kaplan, who knows the Bellator champ personally, also spotted the vehicle and alluded to the idea that Cyborg was there in person.

Kaplan posted, “Spotted @criscyborg’s custom RV parked outside the UFC APEX as I rolled in for #UFC259. So now ALL the true featherweight GOATS here”.

Finally, Helen Yee captured a photo of the vehicle and posted it to social media. Yee posted, “The Cris Cyborg RV parked near the UFC Apex”.

Cyborg’s Last UFC Fight Came in 2019

Cyborg’s last UFC fight was a unanimous decision victory over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 in July 2019. Since then, she’s moved over to the Bellator ranks to capture the women’s featherweight crown for that organization.

Cyborg could be at UFC 259 to demand a cross-promotional superfight against UFC “champ champ” Amanda Nunes. Nunes is heading into UFC 259 as the women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion.

Nunes knocked out Cyborg in 51 seconds at UFC 232 to become just the third UFC “champ champ” in history.

Before that stunning loss, Cyborg had not suffered a setback in an MMA prizefight in over 13 years.

Cyborg has publically lobbied for a cross-promotional champion vs. champion rematch since leaving the UFC. Most recently, this happened three days ago in an interview with TMZ Sports.

“I know everybody wants to see…Let’s make this fight happen. Ya know? I don’t have the opportunity to do the rematch before. But, for sure in the future, if Dana White would like to do, I’d like to do,” Cyborg said per TMZ Sports.

So Cyborg might have indeed invaded at UFC 259 to force the issue.

UFC Champ vs. Bellator Champ Supefight A Longshot

Truthfully, Cyborg vs. any UFC fighter is a massive longshot now that she’s signed to the Bellator ranks.

Regardless, Cyborg invading UFC 259 in Las Vegas to demand the rematch in person would be a huge promotional coup for her.

Even just parking her van near the arena is a smart move and something that has for sure already caused a stir among MMA fans all over the world.

Online Sleuthing Places Cyborg in Las Vegas

Cyborg shared her UFC 259 betting picks via Instagram on Saturday. Some have suggested Cyborg recorded those predictions from inside the van in question.

You can watch the video below and decide for yourself.

Most notably, though, Cyborg appears to be in Las Vegas on the same day as UFC 259 based on her own posts.

Earlier in the day, Cyborg posted a picture of herself with Rafael Alejarra, a popular MMA conditioning coach for Overcome Academy in Las Vegas.

So Cyborg seems to be in Las Vegas on March 6, and she also seems to have a great motive for invading UFC 259.

Heavy has reached out to Team Cyborg about her apparent invasion but has yet to receive back a reply.

