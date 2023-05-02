Ben Rothwell Wants to Fight Fellow Ex-UFC Fighter: ‘That’s a Big Problem’

Ex-UFC heavyweight fighter Ben Rothwell wants a crack at Alan Belcher’s BKFC heavyweight strap next, but “Big Ben” says the former 185-pound mixed martial artist may try and dodge him.

Belcher, who debuted in bare-knuckle boxing as a heavyweight in 2021 and won the belt in February, was in attendance for Rothwell’s performance last weekend against Josh Copeland at BKFC 41 in Broomfield, Colorado. After defeating the hometown hero via corner stoppage, Rothwell was interviewed inside the ring and called for a title fight against Belcher. “The Talent” was shown on the broadcast during Big Ben’s time with the microphone, which added more promotional fuel to the fire.

Rothwell was a guest on MMA Fighting’s “The MMA Hour” on Monday. The 2-0 bare-knuckle fighter told host Ariel Helwani that there was a “big problem” with the possible championship content, namely the size difference.

Big Ben tipped the scale at 287 pounds last week, and Belcher weighed in at 230.6 pounds for his title-winning effort against then-champion Arnold Adams in his last outing at BKFC 36.

Belcher Has an ‘Attitude’ & Issue With Weight Difference, Rothwell Said

Big Ben said he told BKFC president Dave Feldman that he could fight at 285 pounds. But with over a 50-pound discrepancy, Rothwell said The Talent isn’t “too keen on fighting” him.

“His attitude, man,” Rothwell said. “He’s just kind of not who I thought he was. He’s having problems. He’s a talented fighter, but outside of it, he’s just kind of saying some really silly s*** to me. He’s run into me a couple times. He’s saying stuff that I’m like, ‘Are you serious right now?’

“He has a problem with the weight class,” he continued. “So that’s a big problem. He goes, ‘I’m 220 pounds.’ Well, that’s your problem. I go, ‘Get out of the heavyweight division then.’ What’s your problem?”

Rothwell Guaranteed He Could Make 285 Pounds, Said Belcher Has to Fight Him

Fighters must weigh more than 210 pounds to be considered a heavyweight in the premier bare-knuckle organization. And Rothwell, who said he typically walks around at over 300 pounds, is willing to do himself “a favor” and cut some weight. Further, the 39-14 professional MMA combatant said Belcher had to fight him, so the champ needs to “shut up about it.”

“There’s a big thing going on right now about that whole thing,” Big Ben said, “because each state commissions it differently, or they’re saying different weight classes. So far, most of the states I’ve talked to were like, ‘Hey, it’s whatever BKFC says. We’ll take after boxing.’ But then some of the states apparently don’t do boxing or MMA, so they don’t know how to regulate it, so they don’t know if they should use this weight class or that. Whatever the case is, Dave [Feldman] said, ‘You be 285.’ I go, ‘I’ll be 285. Make that your limit.’

“I’ll be honest with you — come on, man, I’m not ripped — I think I can do myself a favor and cut down a little bit,” Rothwell continued. “During the UFC tenure though, I was walking around at 285 most of the time. I think it’s OK, I can get down there. And then I don’t have to worry about cutting weight and I’ll still be 285 pounds, I’m still dangerous.

“I’ll be 285 and then that’s it, it’s settled. So I’m like, ‘Belcher, that’s the weight limit. I’ll be 285, dude. You’re the champion of this division. You’ve got to fight me. So shut up about it.’”