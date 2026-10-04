Bo Nickal vs. Joe Pyfer Added to UFC 335

An intriguing middleweight bout between Bo Nickal and Joe Pyfer has been added to UFC 335, which takes place in December.

In what should be an awesome fight, Nickal and Pyfer will clash for three rounds or fewer at UFC 335, which takes place on December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC officially announced the fight on Saturday during the UFC 332 broadcast.

A Step Up for Bo Nickal

This fight represents a big step up for Nickal, who is one of the top middleweight prospects in the UFC right now and who is coming off a destructive KO win over Kyle Daukaus at the UFC Freedom 250 card in June.

He returns to the Octagon to battle Pyfer, who is one of the most highly-ranked middleweights in the sport today and who is coming off an awesome TKO win over Israel Adesanya at UFC Seattle earlier this year that marked the biggest win of his MMA career to date.

While Pyfer is an excellent fighter, Nickal will likely be the betting favorite in this fight due to having high-level wrestling plus knockout power. It should be a fantastic fight regardless of who wins it, as the victor of this bout will be extremely close to getting a title shot in the UFC middleweight division, which has no shortage of title contenders right now.

UFC 335 Announced

The UFC announced most of the UFC 335 main card during the UFC 332 broadcast. The main event features UFC BMF champion Charles Oliveira vs. Diego Lopes, while the co-main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between former UFC two-division champion Alex Pereira and knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich.

The Pyfer vs. Nickal bout will slot in right under those two big fights. Also on the card is a flyweight bout between former champion Brandon Moreno and Charles Johnson.

Overall, it looks like a really exciting numbered card to finish the 2026 year for the UFC. It is worth noting that a highly anticipated rematch between UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov, which had been rumored for UFC 335, will no longer be taking place on this card.