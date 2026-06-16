Bo Nickal Reacts After Knocking Out Kyle Daukaus at White House

Rising UFC middleweight star Bo Nickal shared his reaction after knocking out Kyle Daukaus at UFC Freedom 250.

Nickal had another terrific performance inside the Octagon as he knocked Daukaus out in the first round to improve to 6-1 in the UFC with five finishes, including two knockouts in a row.

It was a huge win for Nickal in front of United States President Donald Trump, who is a personal friend of his, and it likely sets him up for a top-15 opponent in his next bout.

Bo Nickal Reacts to Knockout Win at UFC White House

Taking to his social media after he knocked out Daukaus on the White House lawn, Nickal shared his reaction to scoring another great finish.

“Top Moments in my life: 1.) Marrying my wife 2.) Birth of my two kids 3.) KO on the White House Lawn Grateful to be a part of one of the most historic sports events ever. Thank God, my family, my team, my country, and every single person who has been a part of this journey. God Bless. ‘The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.’ – John 10:10,” Nickal wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Bo Nickal?

After finishing Daukaus at UFC Freedom 250, Nickal may get ranked in the top 15 at 185 lbs. He had previously been ranked in the top 15 after he knocked out Paul Craig in November 2024, but after losing to Reinier de Ridder in an upset in his next fight, he was removed from the rankings.

After beating Daukaus and Rodolfo Vieira, both by brutal knockouts, Nickal will probably get ranked in the top 15 when the next UFC rankings update comes out.

Taking a look at the top 15, one potential UFC matchup that would be very intriguing is a battle against No. 12-ranked Gregory Rodrigues.

Both Nickal and Rodrigues come from grappling backgrounds, but both fighters prefer to stand and bang inside the Octagon, so this would be a very exciting fight between two middleweights with knockout power, as they would likely stay on their feet and bang it out instead of going to the ground in this fight.

Nickal has been on a roll lately, as has Rodrigues, who has won three straight fights, so both men are trying to get back into a position to fight against someone in the top 10. It makes sense, then, that the UFC matches these two up for their next fight.

Some have also suggested that Nickal could fight former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who is on the downside of his career. It is possible the UFC could book that bout as they typically try to match up up-and-coming fighters with aging veterans. So we’ll see if the UFC ends up booking this bout, but it feels like Adesanya should be getting someone a bit closer to his age bracket instead of facing someone like Nickal, who is far younger and has way more left in his tank.