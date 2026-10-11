Brendan Allen Calls Out Dricus du Plessis After UFC Vegas 122

UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen made it clear that he wants to fight former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis next.

Allen picked up one of his biggest wins to date when he submitted Christian Leroy Duncan in the fifth round of their UFC Vegas 122 main event.

The win gave Allen four straight wins, and after the fight, he made a callout to du Plessis, the former champ.

Brendan Allen Calls Out Dricus du Plessis

Speaking to reporters after UFC Vegas 122, Allen made it clear that he wants to fight du Plessis next.

“Yeah, if he drops his nuts. It’s all talk from his side all the time. I’ve been waiting to sign the contract. I see everyone just talking (expletive), ‘Oh, I’m just calling out DDP.’ He’s the only one that makes sense, number one. Two, we’ve had our differences, and three, we were supposed to agree to fight before, so it’s not like it’s unreasonable. Everyone is asking about him, and I’m just answering questions. I’m not chasing that (expletive). If we fight, we fight. If not, we’ll figure something else out. I know Hunter (Campbell) will have a plan for me, and we’ll see what it is. Hopefully after tonight, we have some options on the table to where I can sit and wait for something bigger if need be,” Allen said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Brendan Allen Sitting Out Remainder of 2026

Although Allen wants du Plessis next, it won’t be in 2026, as he’s sitting out the remainder of this calendar year.

“They said I think I have a mandatory 30 days, but I don’t give a (expletive), I’m not fighting the rest of the year. I’m going to enjoy it. It’s hunting season. That’s why I always take out the last couple of months of the year. I’m going to enjoy myself, and just be a dad and a husband. I’ve worked really hard. A lot of these camps have been on short notice on the grand scheme of things, especially at this level. I’m taking the risk in multiple ways: fighting down and on short notice,” Allen said.