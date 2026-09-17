Brian Ortega Responds to Critics Following UFC 331 Withdrawal

UFC lightweight veteran Brian Ortega responded to his critics after withdrawing from his fight on Saturday against Renato Moicano at UFC 331.

The rematch between Ortega and Moicano was scheduled to take place on the UFC 331 main card, but due to a cut above Ortega’s eye, he was forced to pull out of the fight, leading to frustration for fans, as this is not the first time that Ortega has withdrawn from a fight.

Now, Ortega has responded to the critics.

Brian Ortega Responds to His Critics

Speaking in a video posted to his social media, Ortega responded to his critics after pulling out of UFC 331.

“For those of you who are mad because I pulled out and you genuinely want to watch me fight, and you’re mad at the situation, you’re mad that this (expletive) happened, for you guys, I’m sorry, and I apologize from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry. That (expletive) ain’t cool. This is not something that I expected to happen. There are where I’ve hid this, and I went out there and fought regardless, and I went out there and put on a show for you guys because you guys deserve that. You guys deserve to watch me show up in L.A. and fight in front of my hometown, and put on a great show with a good opponent. And this happening is something — I just can’t hide this. I would have to see the commission today, and I would have to hide this from them, and that’s just not going to happen. I can’t wear glasses when they’re checking me; there’s no makeup that’s going to hide how swollen my eye and everything is,” Ortega said (via MMAFighting.com).

What’s Next for Brian Ortega?

After pulling out of yet another fight, it will be interesting to see who the UFC matches Ortega with for his next bout, which will take place at lightweight after most of his UFC career took place in the featherweight division.

A rebooking against Moicano won’t happen, but perhaps Ortega still has a big-enough name to land another top-15-ranked lightweight opponent.