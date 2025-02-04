Former UFC Champion Named in Vince McMahon & WWE Lawsuit

Former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar has been named in an amended complaint in a federal lawsuit filed by a former employee against the WWE and its former chairman, Vince McMahon, accusing McMahon of sexual misconduct.

Lesnar, who last appeared in the WWE in 2023 and last fought in the UFC in 2016, was previously described in the lawsuit but not named. He is not a defendant. Attorneys for the former employee, Janel Grant, filed the amended complaint on January 31, 2025.

According to the complaint, Grant accused McMahon of telling her to create “personalized sexual content” in July 2021 that he planned to share with Lesnar in an effort to keep him interested in staying in the WWE. Grant also claimed in the lawsuit that McMahon tried to set up sexual encounters between Lesnar and Grant during contract negotiations.

“Even after pushing Ms. Grant out of the Company and muzzling her with an NDA, McMahon continued efforts to exploit her, including attempting to traffic her to WWE star Brock Lesnar who would be in New York City for a live event and TV taping in March 2022,” Grant’s attorneys wrote.

Janel Grant Says Vince McMahon Flew Brock Lesnar to Connecticut for a ‘Sexual Encounter’ With Brock Lesnar

According to the lawsuit, Grant said that in 2021, McMahon told her that Lesnar would be their “next ‘playmate.'” Her attorneys wrote in the complaint, “As in other instances, McMahon described his fantasy of seeing Ms. Grant engaged in unmerciful sexual acts with Lesnar during which he would ‘rip’ her open. … On or about July 12, 2021, McMahon directed Ms. Grant to create personalized sexual content for Lesnar. McMahon shared the photos with Lesnar and then informed Ms. Grant that ‘he likes what he sees.'”

The lawsuit includes screenshots of text messages Grant says were sent to her by McMahon.

“On July 21, 2021, McMahon flew and/or caused Lesnar to fly on a jet into a local airport and travel into Connecticut (across state lines) for what McMahon described to Ms. Grant as a “business dinner,” as well as a sexual encounter with Ms. Grant in McMahon’s condo,” the complaint states. “Upon information and belief, the dinner was to discuss Lesnar’s continued involvement with WWE. Prior to the ‘business dinner’ with McMahon, Lesnar made a brief visit to Ms. Grant’s building. However, Lesnar did not return to the building for a sexual encounter because he was too intoxicated and taken back to the plane.”

The complaint added, “In December 2021, McMahon gave Ms. Grant’s personal cell phone number to Lesnar and promised ‘she’ll do anything’ requested of her. Ms. Grant expressed her apprehension about the arrangement to McMahon and tried to run interference on starting a sexual relationship with Lesnar.”

Vince McMahon’s Lawyer Calls the Amended Complaint a ‘Publicity Stunt’

Play

The lawsuit was first filed in January 2024 and remains pending in the District of Connecticut federal court.

led to McMahon stepping down from the board of the WWE, which has been owned by TKO since September 2023. McMahon settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission in January 2025, agreeing to pay a $400,000 civil penalty over failure to disclose $10.5 million in settlement agreements that were used as hush money to silence two women who had potential sexual assault claims against him, according to the SEC.

“According to the SEC’s order, one settlement agreement obligated McMahon to pay a former employee $3 million in exchange for the former employee’s agreement to not disclose her relationship with McMahon and her release of potential claims against WWE and McMahon, and the second agreement obligated McMahon to pay a former WWE independent contractor $7.5 million in exchange for the independent contractor’s agreement to not disclose her allegations against McMahon and her release of potential claims against WWE and McMahon,” the SEC said in its press release.

Lesnar has not commented about the lawsuit. McMahon’s attorney, Jessica Rosenberg, told ESPN about the amended complaint, “As expected, the proposed amended complaint is nothing more than the latest publicity stunt in an ongoing smear campaign. It is filled with desperate falsehoods from a team that continues to disregard the law and the truth.”