Cain Velasquez Predicts UFC 334 Heavyweight Title Fight

Former champion Cain Velasquez predicted the winner of this Saturday’s UFC 334 heavyweight title fight between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit.

The champion Gane makes his first UFC heavyweight title defense when he takes on the challenger Hokit this Saturday at UFC 334, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

So, who does Velasquez expect to win? His answer may surprise you.

Cain Velasquez Predicts UFC 334 Main Event

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Velasquez shared his prediction for the UFC 334 main event.

“I think Josh is gonna surprise people on (Saturday). He’s complete, you know? I think way, way more complete than Gane is. So I think Hokit, yeah, is going to surprise a lot of people with the great wrestling, great hands, as you’ve seen. When the time comes to fight in a big stage, that’s the hardest part where everybody’s watching. Where you got to go out and do it on this day in this moment. He’s proven that. I see him winning this fight,” Velasquez said.

Gane is the favorite at the sportsbooks, but he is only about a -185 favorite, with Hokit as a +160 underdog, so the odds aren’t completely lopsided for this fight, showing that there is quite a large contingent of people who agree with Velasquez’s prediction for who wins the UFC 334 main event.

Cain Velasquez Likes What He Sees From Josh Hokit

During his MMA career, Velasquez was known as a quiet killer as he mostly kept to himself and didn’t talk trash to his opponents, instead preferring to let his fists do the talking.

That’s in stark contrast to Hokit, who likes to talk a big game, one that is somewhat similar to UFC superstar Conor McGregor, as far as Velasquez goes.

“So Hokit, as far as his fighting ability, he’s definitely proven himself, that he’s well-renowned mixed martial artist. He deserves what he’s getting as far as a title shot, you know? He’s fought those guys to get there. And he’s also taking the route, somewhat of a Conor McGregor, to speak in a way that creates tension,” Velasquez said.