Caio Borralho Calls for Fight at UFC 334

UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho called for a fight at the upcoming UFC 334 card in his return to the Octagon.

Borralho, the No. 6-ranked middleweight in the Meta UFC Rankings, was supposed to fight Joe Pyfer at UFC 330 but was forced to pull out due to injury.

He is now getting back to full health and wants to get back into the cage soon, preferably later this fall.

Caio Borralho Talks UFC Return

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz, Borralho said he is back in training and would ideally make a return at UFC 334, which takes place on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

“I think I’m around 90 to 95 percent, but I’m full training right now. I’m doing everything, doing grappling, wrestling, striking and everything. I think a day for me to start a camp will be like in three, four weeks, and I want to fight in MSG, so this is the perfect date for me,” Borralho said.

Borralho is still bummed that he had to pull out of the Pyfer fight, which was set to be a key matchup in the UFC middleweight division.

If possible, the Brazilian is open to fighting Pyfer if the UFC rebooks that matchup.

“I think it was a great match-up against Joe Pyfer, he was one of the top guys in the world. I think it will be a great fight with him. I think we’re going to do this fight sooner or later, but I needed to pull out and do surgery and all this stuff. But I feel ready already. I feel that I’m getting the best shape of my life right now,” Borralho said.

Caio Borralho Believes He is Close to Title Contention

Since joining the UFC in 2022, Borralho is 8-1 overall in the UFC with notable wins over Jared Cannonier, Reinier de Ridder, and Abus Magomdov, with his lone defeat coming against top middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov, who may get the next title shot against current UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

With that in mind, Borralho believes he is just one or two wins away from fighting for the title himself.

“I’m just waiting for the UFC to give him a name and then we’re going to accept right away, doesn’t matter who. I just need to make sense for me, for the company, and for the division. I had like seven straight wins and then I lost. Now I have a good win against de Ridder, that did very good last weekend (against Roman Dolidze). I think one or two more on the way to the belt. I’m just waiting for the name,” Borralho said.

Based on the UFC rankings right, Borralho vs. Pyfer or Brendan Allen — the two fighters ranked directly above him — are the matchups that seem to make the most sense.

We’ll see what the UFC matchmakers have up their sleeves, but look for the promotion to get Borralho booked for his UFC comeback in short order now that he’s healthy.