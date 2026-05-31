Carlos Prates Open to Fighting Michael Morales for UFC Title Shot

UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates says he is open to fighting fellow knockout artist Michael Morales next for a title shot.

Prates is coming off a destructive knockout over former UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena earlier this month. Following that win, he called for a title shot against current champ Islam Makhachev. However, he also knows that No. 1-ranked Ian Machado Garry is likely fighting Makhachev in August at UFC 330, meaning Prates will have to wait a little while longer for a title shot.

If the No. 2-ranked Prates has to fight again in the meantime, then there is one opponent who Prates is open to fighting, and that’s the No. 3-ranked Morales in a UFC welterweight title eliminator.

Carlos Prates Open to Fighting Michael Morales for Welterweight Title Shot

Speaking to the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, Prates was asked who he would fight if he doesn’t get the title shot and Machado Garry gets it next, as expected. That’s when Prates suggested the idea of fighting Morales in a title eliminator.

“If I had no choice but to fight somebody and then go to the belt, I think I would pick Morales because it’s the fight that makes sense. I’m No. 2, he’s No. 3. So I think I would pick Morales,” Prates said. “Then, me and Morales, we get the winner of Ian and Makhachev.”

Play

Should Carlos Prates Wait for a Title Shot or Fight Michael Morales Instead?

Since it seems like that Machado Garry is fighting Makhachev for the belt next, the question that Prates needs to ask himself is whether or not he should accept another fight in the meantime, presumably against Morales, or sit out and wait for the next welterweight title shot.

On the one hand, it makes sense to sit out and wait for a title shot, since Prates is pretty much assured of fighting for the belt next, following his incredible win over Della Maddalena. Plus, fighting Morales is risky, as there is no sure thing that the Brazilian will win that fight against the powerful Ecuadorian prospect. So, there is certainly the argument that Prates should just remain patient and fight the winner of Makhachev vs. Machado Garry and not take another fight in the meantime.

On the other hand, that’s also risky, because there is no guarantee that Prates will get the next crack at the welterweight title. For instance, let’s say Makhachev vs. Machado Garry is a close fight with a controversial decision, or if there’s a controversial referee stoppage that necessitates a rematch. In that case, then Prates may have to continue to wait on the sidelines.

As a prizefighter, Prates should stay busy and make some money. While Morales is an extremely dangerous opponent, it’s a fight that Prates should accept if the UFC offers it, as it allows him the opportunity to stay active, make money, and pick up another big win that would cement his place as the top contender for the belt and basically guarantee him a title shot against the winner of Makhachev vs. Machado Garry.