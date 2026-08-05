Carlos Prates Says He’s Fighting for UFC Gold in His Next Fight

Top-ranked UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates says he is fighting for the UFC welterweight championship in his next fight.

The UFC welterweight title is on the line at UFC 330 on August 15 when champion Islam Makhachev defends his belt against Ian Machado Garry.

The backup fighter for UFC 330 is actually not Prates, as Michael Morales got the call to be the backup for the title fight. But despite that being the case, Prates says that he’s the one who will be getting the next title shot.

Carlos Prates Says He’s Getting Next UFC Welterweight Title Shot

Taking to his social media ahead of the UFC 330 welterweight title bout, Prates reaffirmed his place as the division’s No. 1 contender, saying that he will be fighting for the belt next, and telling fellow contenders like Sean Brady and Uros Medic to calm down and wait their turn.

“A lot of you guys @seanbradymma , @medicu , and the other welterweights—have been mentioning my name. Calm down, brothers. In my next fight, I’m taking that belt. After that, I’ll deal with all of you and take you straight to the Kingdom of Pain. Be ready. Nothing personal, just business. . . #ufc #andnew #thenightmare,” Prates wrote on his Instagram.

Carlos Prates Is a Welterweight Beast

After winning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023, Prates has excelled inside the Octagon, going 7-1 with all seven of his wins coming by way of knockout, with his lone loss a decision defeat to Machado Garry, who is fighting for the belt next.

Since losing to Machado Garry, Prates has ripped off three straight wins, including back-to-back knockout wins over former UFC welterweight champions Jack Della Maddalena and Leon Edwards.

With his fan-friendly style, it’s no wonder that the UFC wants to push Prates into a title shot, and he definitely deserves it. At the same time, though, so does Morales, who is 7-0 in the UFC with five knockout wins.

Really, the UFC can’t go wrong either way, as fans want to see both Prates and Morales fight for the belt. But according to Prates, he has the inside track here.