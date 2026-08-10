Carlos Prates Shares Prediction for UFC 330 Main Event

UFC welterweight star Carlos Prates shared his prediction for the main event of UFC 330 between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry.

UFC 330 takes place this coming Saturday, August 15, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the headliner, Makhachev puts his UFC welterweight title on the line for the first time since he won it last year against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 when he takes on Machado Garry.

Ahead of the fight, Prates shared his prediction for who he thinks will win the title fight.

Carlos Prates Predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

Speaking to the UFC, Prates predicted the winner of Makhachev vs. Machado Garry.

“UFC 330, Ian Garry is gonna beat Islam Makhachev by decision. I don’t know if it’s a unanimous decision or a split decision, but it’s going to be a decision,” Prates said.

It’s quite the prediction from Prates, as Machado Garry is currently a +270 betting underdog at the sportsbooks, while Makhachev is a heavy -335 betting favorite.

But Prates has fought Machado Garry before, and the Irishman is the only man who has handed the Brazilian KO artist a loss inside the Octagon, so he knows firsthand how good of a fighter that Machado Garry is, and Prates truly thinks he has what it takes to take out Makhachev, the consensus No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in mixed martial arts right now.

What’s Next for Carlos Prates?

One of the interesting things about UFC 330 is that Michael Morales, not Prates, was brought in to be the backup fighter just in case anything happens to either Makhachev or Machado Garry.

Could that mean that Morales is higher in the UFC’s internal pecking order at welterweight? It’s possible, since he’s undefeated in the UFC at 7-0, while Prates is 7-1. Both fighters are incredible, but the fans would likely prefer Prates gets the next title shot at welterweight, though the fact Morales is the backup may be a sign the UFC is leaning towards him being next instead.

Either way, the UFC 330 main event should be incredible, and we’ll soon find out if Prates’ main event upset prediction rings true.