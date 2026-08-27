Carlos Ulberg Provides Latest Health Update

UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg provided his latest health update after tearing his ACL against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 327.

Ulberg was getting his legs kicked apart by Prochazka in the UFC 327 main event, but he landed a massive left hook to drop his foe and stormed back to win an improbable title fight and become the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

Unfortunately for Ulberg, the loss came with a high price, as he tore his ACL. He underwent surgery, and it was successful, but he will not return to the Octagon in 2026.

Carlos Ulberg Gives Health Update

Speaking to reporters in China ahead of UFC Shanghai, Ulberg provided the latest health update as he is on the comeback trail.

“It sucks to be on the sidelines watching the guys. I’m still in the gym watching the guys and also doing my rehab. I’d much prefer to be in the gym, having a push and pull with the boys – but I’m a working man, and I’m doing everything to make sure that as the champion, I get myself back on the mats. I’m ready to get myself healthy again so that I can come and defend my title early next year,” Ulberg said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“My pure focus is just to get myself healthy, get myself back into the octagon as soon as I can. So I can, as the champion of the division, you want to make sure that you are healthy and in good time you are back to defend your title. I want to be back in there, and like I said, it sucks to be on the sidelines watching from the side, but I want to first and foremost be able to be healthy so that when I’m back, I don’t re-injure myself. That’s the one thing that will hurt.

“If I come back too early, or even now, right now, it’s just guarding the ACL, guarding my knee, so that when I come back, everything is in good order. I know myself that when I come back, I’m going to be stronger mentally and physically for sure. So, the focus is me getting back in the octagon, healthy, better, and then also being the champion that I am, traveling, doing this stuff as a champion, showing why I’m a good champion for the people. So, doing that as a working man, but then as well as that is upgrading the software.”

Who Will Carlos Ulberg Fight in His UFC Return?

When Ulberg returns, it will be interesting to see who the UFC matches him up with in his first title defense.

There is a chance there will be an interim title created in his absence, but either way, the two fighters who are at the top of the list to be Ulberg’s next opponent are former champion Magomed Ankalaev and top contender Paulo Costa. Plus, you can’t totally discount a potential rematch against Prochazka if he can get another big win while Ulberg is out.