Carlos Ulberg Reacts to Magomed Ankalaev’s UFC Abu Dhabi Win

UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg reacted to Magomed Ankalaev’s win at UFC Abu Dhabi over Bogdan Guskov.

Ulberg was cageside when Ankalaev finished Guskov in the fifth round of their UFC Abu Dhabi main event. Although it wasn’t the most exciting fight to watch, it was no doubt a very dominant win by Ankalaev, who got back into the win column for the first time since he lost his title to Alex Pereira last fall.

With Ulberg out right now, a fight between him and Ankalaev won’t be happening next. But when the champ returns next year, there is a good chance that Ankalaev is the man who faces him inside the Octagon, should Ankalaev win one more fight in the meantime.

Carlos Ulberg Reacts to Magomed Ankalaev’s Win

Speaking to UFC reporter Charly Arnolt with Paramount+, Ulberg shared his immediate reaction to Ankalaev’s win over Guskov.

“I saw what I needed to see, and I’ll make sure I do everything I can to get back in there. I’ve always seen Ankalaev as a top contender, so he’s definitely one of the guys that will be up next as well. … I saw what I needed to see. I’ll leave it at that,” Ulberg said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Carlos Ulberg Provides Injury Update

While Ankalaev’s win over Guskov would normally be enough for him to get another title shot at 205 lbs against Ulberg, the champ is currently out right now with an ACL injury, so he won’t be returning until 2027.

“I’m just making sure I need to do everything I need to keep on task with my injury, but then also just been working closely with the (UFC) PI and make sure I can get back in there as quickly as possible, but then also as safely as possible. We’re looking at early next year, so 2027 if we’re being smart so we don’t come in too early and reinsure ourselves,” Ulberg said.

With Ulberg out, the UFC may book Ankalaev against Paulo Costa in the meantime.

Ankalaev, in fact, took to his social media following the fight against Guskov and suggested that he fight Costa for an interim title with Ulberg currently out of commission.

“You talk a lot, but we both know you never want to fight me. If you’re a real man, accept the fight and let’s do it. Otherwise, keep your mouth shut. An interim title is fine with me too. No problem,” Ankalaev wrote on X.

We’ll see what the matchmakers decide to do, but an interim title bout between Ankalaev and Costa certainly makes a lot of sense right now with Ulberg out until next year. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this fight booked for UFC 333, which takes place on October 24 in Abu Dhabi.

Either way, Ankalaev’s win over Guskov puts him in a great spot in the UFC light heavyweight division going forward, as he was completely dominant in the fight and picked up a finish to put the cherry on top.