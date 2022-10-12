Chael Sonnen Breaks Silence After Tito Ortiz Says Their Fighting in February

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz recently claimed he’s fighting Chael Sonnen in February, but it’s unclear if “The American Gangster” has actually signed on for the fight.

Speaking recently on “The Adam Carolla Show,” Ortiz said he and Sonnen will rematch during a Freedom Fight Night card at light heavyweight.

“I’ll be competing my one last time in the beginning of February,” Ortiz said. “Tito Ortiz vs Chael Sonnen number two will be happening for Freedom Fight Night. And I’m excited, I’m really excited.”

Ortiz also said it would take place in mixed martial arts, not boxing.

The two originally squared off in 2017 at Bellator 170 and “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” bested Sonnen via first-round rear-naked choke.

And although their bad blood has remained firmly intact, Sonnen has been adamant since his 2019 retirement that he wouldn’t fight again. Taking to Twitter, The American Gangster addressed Ortiz for the first time since The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’s comments to Carolla, tweeting: “Tito. When you text from your Pay-As-You-Go 7–11 cel phone your message loses a bit of potency.”

Around 10 minutes, Sonnen also tweeted: “If you’re good at playing a character, they will pay you. If you’re great at playing a character, you will pay them. Marks are going to Mark.” It’s unclear if the tweet was aimed at Ortiz.

As it stands, Sonnen, 45, still hasn’t stated if he’ll make a comeback.

The Huntington Beach Bad Boy has been trying to goad Sonnen out of retirement for months, frequently taking to social media to call out the three-time UFC title challenger.

Ortiz Recently Stated That He ‘Hates’ Sonnen

Ortiz, 47, was recently featured on UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett’s “Chattin Pony Podcast,” and during their conversation, The Huntington Beach Bad Boy shared his hatred for Sonnen.

“I’ll probably compete one more time,” Ortiz said (h/t MMA News). “We’re trying to get this p**** Chael Sonnen to fight, but all he has is a f****** mouth. I don’t like (him). Either I’m gonna punch him in person and go to jail for it, or I’m gonna get paid for it. So, either one, it’s gonna happen. I just need the guy to stop making excuses.”

“His manager Tiki (Ghosn) has to make his contract decisions,” Ortiz continued. “Be a f****** man of your word and step up. You said you tapped me? Let’s see if you can do it again. I made him look like a little b****… I just dislike the guy. That guy kinda (crossed) the line with me. I gave him the opportunity to apologize, and he didn’t… I don’t hate many, but that is one person I do hate.”

Sonnen Once Ripped Ortiz’s Ex-Partner Jenna Jameson

When Ortiz said during the podcast that Sonnen stepped over “the line,” he was likely referring to the time when Sonnen took a jab at his former partner Jenna Jameson, who worked for years as an adult entertainer.

“Tito always says I’m using my mouth to get my opportunities,” Sonnen said at the event’s pre-fight press conference. “The only person I know who made money using their mouth is his ex-wife.”

Ortiz corrected Sonnen, saying they were never married. Then, The Huntington Beach Bad Boy said: “You’re a f****** punk, dude. That’s what you call class, right here (referring to himself) to no class (Sonnen).”