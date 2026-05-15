Chase Hooper Takes on Mitch Ramirez at UFC Oklahoma City

Chase Hooper returns to action at UFC Oklahoma City. In the lightweight division, he takes on Mitch Ramirez. The fight takes place on July 18 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Multiple sources have confirmed the booking to Heavy.com. Hooper will look to return to the win column after losing his most recent fight. Ramirez is still in search of his first win inside the Octagon.

Chase Hooper Needs To Get Back In The Win Column

Chase Hooper fights in Oklahoma City to get back on track after losing his last two fights. The 26-year-old out of Emunclaw, Washington, debuted in 2019 in the UFC. Hooper relied a lot on his high-level grappling in the beginning of his career and had trouble early on with the veterans in the UFC. The young prospect went 3-3 in his first six UFC fights but looked better every time he stepped in the Octagon.

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After his loss against Steve Garcia in 2022, Hooper went on a great winning streak in the division, which saw him beat Jordan Leavitt and respected veterans like Clay Guida and Jim Miller. In the summer of 2025, Hooper’s rise in the division was stopped by Alexander Hernandez. Hooper then tried to get back on track two months ago against Lance Gibson Jr., but was stopped via TKO again. For Hooper, only a win counts on July 18 when he takes on Mitch Ramirez.

Mitch Ramirez Is In Desperate Need Of A Win In Oklahoma City

Mitch Ramirez is possibly even more in need of a win than Hooper is. The 33-year-old Ramirez tried to win a UFC contract on the Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023. Ramirez, still undefeated back then, got matched up with Carlos Prates. In hindsight, not the best match-up since Prates is now one of the top contenders in the UFC. Ramirez lost and went back to the regional scene, where he picked up an impressive win over the undefeated Aireon Tavarres by knockout in the first round.

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Less than three months later, Ramirez signed with the UFC and made his debut against Thiago Moisés. Ramirez lost the fight early in the third round via leg kicks. Also, in his sophomore fight in the UFC, Ramirez wasn’t able to get the win. Mike Davis was too strong. Now, a year later, Ramirez needs to secure his first win in the UFC.

UFC Oklahoma City – July 18th