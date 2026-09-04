UFC Hall of Fame Coach Wants Song Yadong vs. Petr Yan 2 Next

UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber said that he wants to see Song Yadong fight UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan in his next fight.

Song knocked out Umar Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC Shanghai to emerge as one of the top contenders in the UFC bantamweight division.

The 135 lbs title is on the line at UFC 333 in October, when Yan faces Merab Dvalishvili in a trilogy bout. Should Yan win that fight, then Faber wants to see him fight Song for a second time after he previously beat him by unanimous decision at UFC 299 in March 2024.

Urijah Faber Wants Song Yadong vs. Petr Yan 2

Speaking to former UFC fighter Stefan Struve with UFC op Eurosport, Faber said that he hopes to see Song fight Yan in his next fight.

“I would prefer the Petr Yan one because I think Yan got by by the skin of his teeth with a young Song. He knows he was getting bullied and Yan and I give each other (expletive) all the time. He’s got a big win against me when I was 40 and he was 26 and he’s going to be the older guy going against my 20-something-year-old guy. I was making fun of him because I said that Song turned him into a wrestler because he was scared and I think that Yan does not want that fight,” Faber said (via Bloody Elbow).

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Petr Yan Previously KO’d Urijah Faber

As Faber alluded to, he and Yan fought at UFC 245 in December 2019, when Yan brutally knocked Faber out with a head kick in what turned out to be the final fight of Faber’s incredible UFC Hall of Famer career.

All these years later, and now his prized student at Team Alpha Male, Yan, can try to exact revenge for his famous head coach if he ends up getting the title shot against Yan.

We’ll see what happens, because if Dvalishvili beats Yan, then Faber’s plan could be thwarted. But if he has his way, then Song will get the next crack at 135 lbs gold against the champion Yan, possibly early next year.